Happy birthday Rupert Grint: Here’s how he made Ron Weasley The Chosen One in the Harry Potter series

Harry Potter is easily the most popular fantasy movie series in India. Apart from JK Rowling’s infallible prowess, what also did wonders for the project was the brilliant cast including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and others. And the one character that stood out in the films for us was – Ron Weasley. There is no doubt that actor Rupert Grint did a fantabulous job at playing the red head, so much so, that fans can’t even think of associating any other actor with the role. On Rupert’s 29th birthday, we bring to you his journey as Ron from an innocent and insecure 11-year-old to a hero in his own right.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say Ron Weasley had by far, the greatest transformation in the series. He definitely undergoes more significant changes than either Harry or Hermione. At first, he appears to be a boy who is quick to insecurity, anger or even jealousy, but then, he is also loyal, brave and funny. And never does Rupert fail to do pure justice to his character. He adjusts to every little change and takes care of every little detail.

It is easily understandable why Ron feels insecure around Harry and Hermione. While Hermione is ‘the brightest witch of her age’, Harry is ‘The Boy Who Lived’. Our Won-Won here doesn’t even have a quality like this to distinguish him from the crowd. But doesn’t he? He not only grows over his jealousy to destroy a Horcrux, he is also smart enough to imitate Parseltongue from Harry. And on-screen, Rupert captures all of these essential subtleties with utmost care, making the character come to life in front of our eyes. It is not at all easy to play a character who has had such a major transformation and that too by making it appear so natural.

Ron always makes sure he sticks up for his friends and family, even at the tender age of 11 years he is ready to sacrifice himself for the greater good (cue: the real-life game of chess). He goes even further to protect Hermione Granger by standing up with a broken wand in front of a giant. And no one better than Rupert Grint could have pulled such a complex character off.

Here’s wishing Rupert a very happy birthday!

