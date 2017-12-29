Happy birthday Jude Law: Taking a look at this charismatic actor’s best performances

Happy birthday, Jude Law. Happy birthday, Jude Law.

Jude Law turns 45 today. This talented English actor has the looks of a supermodel and an elegant British accent, and yet there is a certain down-to-earth air about him that is manifest in the interviews he gives. He rose to fame with The Talented Mr. Ripley and has since played important roles in films like Cold Mountain, Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes films alongside Robert Downey Jr, and has now landed a role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’s sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald as a young Dumbledore.

Here is a look at his five best performances in no order. Keep in mind that these are not his best films, only his best performances.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: Although I am a big fan of his acting, it is Jude Law’s voice that is easily the best thing about him. He is a shadowy narrator in the film unlike Patrick Warburton’s version, but who cares when you have a voice and accent like that?

Sherlock Holmes: I really like Martin Freeman’s Watson, but he is the classic bumbling sidekick to the unparalleled brilliant detective of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock. That is why he is nowhere near as good as Jude Law’s Dr Watson in Sherlock Holmes films as this is the Watson who can actually hold his own in front of Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock. Of course, this is a departure from the books, but it is still refreshing to see a Watson refusing to be bullied by a Sherlock Holmes. Oh, and don’t even get me started on the flawless chemistry between Downey Jr and Law. In an ideal world, the two actors would have been a couple.

Rise of the Guardians: Another evidence that Jude Law has the best voice in the business. He makes a poorly written villain effective thanks to his silken voice that you cannot help listening to even if the character who is delivering them want to fill the world of children with nightmares.

The Talented Mr. Ripley: Matt Damon might be the hero of the film but in reality, this film is about Jude Law’s strikingly good-looking sociopath. Although this list is not ordered, I would call this Jude Law’s best performance.

Enemy at the Gates: The Battle of Stalingrad was one of the most decisive battles in World War II. The Soviet Red Army was pitted against the Germans. Jude Law used his usual British accent in this war film, which was rather silly on part of the makers, but viewers saw vintage Law in the film, and gave a restrained performance. Don’t watch this film if you are not a Law fan, as this is certainly not the best war film you will ever see.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd