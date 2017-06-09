Happy birthday Johnny Depp: From a pirate to a murderer, he can do it all

Happy Birthday Johnny Depp: As the actor turns 54, take a look at some of his best works. Happy Birthday Johnny Depp: As the actor turns 54, take a look at some of his best works.

In the year 1984, Hollywood introduced us to Johnny Depp in Nightmare on Elm Street and then a new kind of cinema found it’s inception in Hollywood. With his versatile performance, Johnny Depp has grown up to be one of the best and highest paid actors in the Hollywood film industry. He may not have won the Oscars yet, but if we start to list all the moments when he touched our hearts, it would eventually turn into a book dedicated to the actor.

Before 1984, he dreamed of becoming a musician and that lead him to drop out of school at fifteen to perform with his band. During the 1980s, he rose to stardom by starring in the TV series 21 Jump Street. That was when began to turn into a teenage heartthrob.

Johnny Depp has given us some of Hollywood’s most iconic roles in Pirates Of The Caribbean, Through The Looking Glass, Finding Neverland, Alice In Wonderland, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory and Sweeney Todd. As he turns 54, take a look at some of his films, where he mastered his performance.

Pirates Of The Caribbean



Johnny Depp plays Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Captain Jack Sparrow, is a selfish pirate who has made many mortal and immortal enemies. Amidst all his goofiness, he knows his tricks well. That is exactly why he manages to keep his promises and escape from wild dangerous situations without anyone’s assistance.While doing so, he outwits his arch nemesis and walks away with all the treasures.

Finding Neverland

The British-American film is about how playwright JM Barrie got the idea for his famous novel Peter Pan after he met widowed Sylvia (Kate Winslet) and her four young sons. He proves to be a great playmate and father figure for the boys, and their imaginative antics inspire him to write a play about boys who deserve to be innocent children.

From Hell

Here Johnny Depp is a clairvoyant Inspector Abberline, who can solve his cases after sniffing morphine. The drug helps him see the future and that’s also how he ventures into the mind of Jack, The Ripper and sees what he sees, feels what he feels; gets a preview of the next victim who will be slashed. The city of London is under threat and most women who goes missing are prostitutes living in unsafe brothels.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Although Leonardo Di Caprio managed to get all our attention, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape would have been incomplete without Johnny Depp. It is an American film where 24-year-old Grape (Johnny Depp), becomes the man of the house. While taking care of a grocery store, he also takes care of his obese mother and developmentally-challenged younger brother in a sleepy Midwestern town.

Alice in Wonderland / Through The Looking Glass

When a rumour made the rounds that Johnny Depp would star in Alice In Wonderland, all film enthusiasts had correctly guessed that he would play the role of the mad hatter. Based on Lewis Carroll’s work of the same name, the film explores the adventures of Alice, who falls into a rabbit hole and enters a fantasy world populated by creatures who are different from the world she lives in. The film explored various nature of politics, emotions, while telling a story to the kids.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory was adapted from Roald Dahl’s novel of the same name. It was also a remake of the film Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory. The film lacked the charm of the 1971 version, but Depp’s potrayal of a slightly crazy chocolatier was remarkable.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street tells a tragic tale of Sweeney Todd, an English barber and serial killer who murders his customers with a straight razor to avenge his love. With the help of his accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, he processes the corpses into meat pies, which he sells at a bakery. But he wasn’t always like that.

Edward Scissorhands

Edward Scissorhands is the tale of a young man who was created by an inventor who dies before he can attach real hands instead of scissors onto Edward. The young man is then found by a saleswoman who is kind to him, but he soon has to battle the prejudices of the town.

Happy Birthday, Johnny!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd