Happy Birthday Gary Oldman: From Sirius Black to Commissioner Gordon, remembering his best works

Happy Birthday Gary Oldman: The Empire magazine had once named him as one of the 100 Sexiest Stars in film history.

Gary Oldman is a chameleon. Most people might raise their eyebrows on hearing this but for an actor as brilliant as Gary, it might actually come up as a compliment. Most of us remember Gary Oldman as Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black, Commissioner James Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy and for his Oscar-nominated role as George Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Before gaining International fame, he had been a successful theatre actor at the Royal Court, where he was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. Some of his notable works include Saved, Women Beware Women, The Massacre at Paris, The Country Wife, Hamlet, Prick Up Your Ears and Entertaining Mr Sloane.

It was after his prominent role in State of Grace as an American gangster that he grabbed eyeballs. He continued to hold his stand with roles as Count Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Immortal Beloved Tinker Tailor Soldier. Since 2012, till date, Gary Oldman is estimated to be worth $40 million. The Empire magazine had once named him as one of the 100 Sexiest Stars in film history.

English actor Gary Oldman underwent some massive transformation for his upcoming film Darkest Hour where he'll play Winston Churchill

Gary Oldman is now preparing himself for the portrayal of Winston Churchill. During the second World War, Winston Churchill had been one of the political figures who battled against strong forces in Britain who were ready to give in to Adolf Hitler’s demand. Gary’s first look as the leader had released a few months ago, and he was unrecognisable.

The film will detail the period when Churchill returned to the role of First Lord of the Admiralty and how he became the Prime Minister in May 1940.

Gary Oldman had been married four times. He first got wedded Lesley Manville and parted ways with her in 1990, later he married USA’s popular actor Uma Thurman and the affair remained brief and ended in a divorce too. His relationship with Isablella Rossellini lasted two years.

Issabella Rosselini and Gary Oldman had appeared on the popular television series FRIENDS.

In 1997, he married Donyo Fiorwntino but even that nuptial didn’t go down well in the diary of Oldman. He then took wedding vows with Alexandra Edenborough after an affair. The couple divorced in 2015. Presently Oldman is single.

