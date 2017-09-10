Happy Birthday Colin Firth: Remembering all the times when he was the perfect hero

Happy Birthday Colin Firth: The romantic hero of British cinema turns 57 today Happy Birthday Colin Firth: The romantic hero of British cinema turns 57 today

The charming, handsome and quintessentially British actor turns 57 today. Nearly 22 years ago, in the year 1995, Colin Firth made his presence felt with his performance as the haughty Mr Darcy in the television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Since then, each time he appeared on screen, we have been glued on screen.

“My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you,” Mr Darcy told Ms Bennett. Your heart almost skips a beat each time you watch this on repeat mode. A scene featuring Colin coming out from a lake in a white wet shirt, till date remains one of the most iconic romantic moments. Later in films like Bridget Jones Diary, Mamma Mia, Love Actually, he established himself as one of the most romantic heroes.

Bridget Jones Diary

Bridget Jones’ Diary can be called the 21st century adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice set in none other than the city of London. Unsurprisingly enough, its Firth who grabs the role of Mr Darcy and man does he excel at making us swoon all over again! First impression is the last impression that’s what we wrongly believe and the film mildly manages to make us realise that, by unwrapping each layers of Firth’s character one moment after another.

The King’s Speech

Firth here is a stuttering monarch. From the opening scene till almost the end of the film, Colin Firth exerts a sense of misery. At times it almost appears as if he is attending his own funeral. Not everyone may particularly like this film.

Love Actually

After Pride and Prejudice in 1995, Firth had another splash in the lake moment in 2004 film Love Actually when his character jumped in to run after his housekeeper (and his manuscript). When he emerged out of the lake, another romantic Colin made his way to a new romance.

Nanny McPhee

In Nanny McPhee, Colin Firth played a dad, who badly missed his dead wife. The film seemed to be partially inspired by Julie Andrews starrer Mary Poppins, however, unlike Mary Poppins who was perfect from head to toe, Nanny McPhee was lot less cheerful and she only transformed to a better, cheerful Nanny if things around her became normal again. Although the film focused on a Nanny’s adventure with children, Colin Firth’s role as a loving father had also become one of the unmissable moments from the film.

What A Girl Wants

This is another time when we witnessed the softer side of Colin Firth as a father. Colin Firth here plays a doting British father to a loving American girl played by Amanda Bynes. They meet each other after nearly sixteen years, as Colin had no idea he had a child. While he takes his time to know his American daughter, he realises in many ways she is the exact replica of what he used to be when he was young.

