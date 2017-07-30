Happy birthday Christopher Nolan: Here’s what makes the ace director a great visionary

Happy Birthday Christopher Nolan: He can walk into a Hollywood studio with an idea and come back with $ 200 million. Happy Birthday Christopher Nolan: He can walk into a Hollywood studio with an idea and come back with $ 200 million.

Christopher Nolan has been one of the directors who rebooted blockbuster using old school technique. In an era, where film industries are spending more than a million on VFX, Christopher Nolan believes a lot more in making film with real objects, real drama and real action. He is one of the few directors who can walk into a Hollywood studio with an idea and come out with $ 200 million.

Plenty of things mark Christopher Nolan’s work that makes him beloved to his fans. His characters in a film develops over time, thereby appearing more real. Each time you watch a Nolan film he seems to reintroduce a pleasing element of uncertainty which you have missed before. Here are a couple of things that particularly stand out in a Christopher Nolan film.

Memory

Jonathan Nolan, the brother of Christopher Nolan who has also directed popular television series such as Person of Interest, Westworld, explores large philosophical concepts while scripting films for his brother. Whether he is making a science fiction or a war film – memory is one of his favoured themes. One of his most clear interests is memory: how it works, how it gets corrupted, and how our memories shape and even create what we consider to be “reality.” Memento, Inception are two films, plots of which are based on this theme. In Memento the protagonist, Guy Pearce suffers from amnesia and thereby struggles to keep all his thoughts together and in Inception, the protagonist, Leonardo Di Caprio, tries to implant memories into one’s subconcious.

Memory, also played an important role in The Dark Knight trilogy. One of the reasons why Bruce Wayne is Batman is because of a bad memory of his parents’ brutal death. Although Bruce Wayne’s story is not one of his inventions, that has been one of his concentration throughout Batman Begins. Each time Bruce Wayne failed, he remembered his father saving him from the well. In The Prestige, the big twist hinges on a person — and the audience — relying on their memory, only to discover it’s faulty. And the near-future world at the start of Interstellar has tried to scrub its society of a collective memory, claiming that the Apollo missions never happened.

In his recent film, Dunkirk, memory played a very subtle role. The gun power, bullets seemed to have found a vast place in the minds and bodies of the soldiers and their mind affected how they acted under an armed force that surrounds a fortified place and isolates it while the enemies continued to attack. Remember how they reacted to closed spaces or duck each time they saw a plane?

Time

The theme of time got glorified in Interstellar, Inception and Memento. In Memento you could secretly imagine a Nolan, grinning behind the cameras, while he confuses you with the concept of time. The concept of time, introduces the concept of rules, but Nolan, as we know, does not follow any rules.

In Memento, Nolan tells the story on two parallel tracks; while one shows the future, the other shows the past. That is something the audience discovered on their own that somewhere while playing with the character’s past and showing a glimpse of his future, we gained a more powerful viewing experience.

In Dunkirk the film deals with three separate timelines. On land, on plane, and on the water. We get to witness one set of characters over the course of a week, another set over a day. It helps to stick to the main theme of a war film of how people who were actually present in Dunkirk would experience them. It helps underline an experience that war tends to distort memory and perception of time. It’s difficult to convey this message in a straightforward manner.

Usually, when we think of a film, the first thing that comes to our mind is how to create a plot. Christopher Nolan challenges us to think about the techniques of film making and thereby keeps us engaged even if we are watching the film for the tenth time.

