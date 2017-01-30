Happy Birthday Christian Bale: Why he would be the best Batman ever

Actors may come wearing the most innovative Batsuits, riding the most upgraded Batmobile but none can beat the mannerism of Christian Bale Actors may come wearing the most innovative Batsuits, riding the most upgraded Batmobile but none can beat the mannerism of Christian Bale

The fact that Christian Bale is the best Bruce Wayne/ Batman brooks no dissension. Over the years, various actors may come wearing the most innovative Batsuits, riding the most upgraded Batmobile but none can beat the mannerism Christian Bale had presented in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Such has been the impact of the portrayal that social media was furious when Ben Affleck signed on for the caped crusader’s role in Batman v Superman.

Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins had arrived in the theatres at a time when the popularity of the superhero was at an ebb. Nolan’s film retold the story with so much nuance that Bale became a Batman, we could believe in, in more than one way.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Without the mask, he is the conflicted billionaire still trying to come to terms with his personal tragedy, but on wearing the mask he became the Dark Knight with the most upgraded technology who simply wouldn’t kill another villain or use the gun, because by doing that the number of villains in the Gotham city remains the same. Christian managed to never overplay his role.

Remember the moment when he just wouldn’t kill his biggest enemy the Joker?

Watch: Batman vs. Joker ”Hit Me”



Critics may have always mentioned the silly gruff voice but nevertheless it’s really just the character’s clever way of maintaining his secret identity while scaring the bejesus out of his opponents.

There is something about Christian that makes the audience truly believe he is the Dark Knight, who will bring the real kind of justice to Gotham. His Batman fits the world he exists in.

Batman has three personalities: Bruce Wayne, the cocky billionaire in public; Batman, who is venting with rage and his true self around Alfred and Rachel, the man who is a tortured individual. Name one instance which he was not able to pull off brilliantly?

Also read: Raees just got a mashup with The Dark Knight. So, why so serious?

In a nutshell, Christian Bale is the hero Hollywood needed and probably the one the industry wants right now!

Happy birthday Christian Bale!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd