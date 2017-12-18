Birthday special: Here’s giving Brad Pitt the much-deserved credit as an actor

Happy birthday Brad Pitt! Happy birthday Brad Pitt!

Brad Pitt is one ridiculously handsome man. And though it was long perceived that Pitt is getting by in the industry on the basis of his gorgeous looks and charisma and not his talent, he proved critics wrong with some unexpected, off-beat and powerful performances. Talk about Fight Club, Moneyball, Snatch or True Romance, Brad’s characters have been truly remarkable.

Having worked in over 50 films across three decades, he has given many box office hits and critically acclaimed performances. On the occasion of his 54th birthday, here’s to giving Brad Pitt the well-deserving credit as an actor with a list of his most memorable performances.

1. Fight Club – Tyler Durden

A criminal, a rebel and definitely the ultimate badass, it is safe to say that Fight Club’s Tyler Durden is Brad Pitt’s most awesome performance ever. However, what makes the 1999 dark comedy a ground-breaking one is not just the combination of Edward Norton, Brad Pitt and director David Fincher but Brad’s impeccable performance as Tyler who is like the multi-dimensional piece of the puzzle that is indeed tying the film together.

2. Moneyball – Billy Beane

In 2011’s Moneyball, Brad essays the role of Billy Beane, the general manager of Oakland Athletics baseball team and the film is about everything that the club went through to accomplish what they did. Presenting the perfect balance between a man with sheer bravado on one hand but with layers of glimmering self-doubt on the other, Brad is absolutely convincing in his part as a man on a mission.

3. Inglourious Basterds – Lt Aldo Raine

Playing a World War II commando bent on scalping Nazis in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds could have been one of the most dangerous characters of Brad’s career. However, he makes Aldo believable yet unforgettable, be it his southern accent, or the perfect dash of humour or effective timing.

4. The Tree of Life – Mr O’Brien

The reverent yet strict disciplinarian Mr O’Brien could seriously be one of the most complicated characters Brad has played on screen. He insists on being called Father rather than Dad, he hits the kids for the silliest reasons but underneath lies a deep love that Pitt manifests beautifully. As a result, his performance is electrifying and hits just the right chords.

5. Ocean’s Eleven – Rusty Ryan

In this George Clooney and Julia Roberts starrer, Pitt might be essaying a supporting role but it doesn’t mean he makes it any less noteworthy. Pitt’s quirky performance (which won him various nominations) where he nonchalantly eats his way through almost every scene in the film led fans to see Brad’s hidden talent beneath the pretty golden boy looks.

We wish you a very happy 54th, Brad Pitt!

