Happy birthday Adam Sandler: The guy next door of Hollywood turns 51

Over the last 20 or more years, Adam Sandler has been at the top of the comedy world releasing one hilarious movie after another. From his time as a stand-up comedian to five year stint on Saturday Night Live and the rewarding film career, Adam Sandler is always making the audience laugh hysterically with his relatable characters and extremely goofy humour. This actor turns fifty-one-year-old today, and here are five times we fell in love with Adam Sandler, the actor who defined the ultimate ‘guy next door’!

1) The Wedding Singer (1998)

The first of several collaborations between Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer is easily one of the actor’s most popular films to date. Adam Sandler in The Wedding Singer is cheesy, but also sweet and charming. The film is filled with genuinely funny moments.

The 1998 rom-com stars Sandler as singer Robbie Hart, who goes on a quest to save his crush, Drew Barrymore’s character Julia, from marrying her terrible fiancé. Even with its hokey parts, you can’t help but root for the characters and it’s one of the few Sandler comedies in which the actor goes for more than just the obvious laughs.

2) 50 First Dates (2004)

Drew Barrymore’s character Lucie suffers from short term memory loss and so doesn’t have memories of the day that passes by. Sandler’s Henry who is initially a womanizer feels it is the best that he can be with a girl and she won’t even remember.

But he falls in love with her, and then each he tries to make her fall in love with him. We fell in love with him too in this movie where Sandler came across as the ultimate lover boy who looks and feels believable and makes love look dreamy and magical.

3) I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2008)

Adam Sandler has always played the ladies’ man, the man who knows how to love a woman and how to make a woman love him. However, in this film, he plays a man’s man.

The humour in this film is up to mark, and Sandler and Kevin James make for men who are undesirable in a desirable way. The film is a total laughter riot, perfect for a lazy weekend binge.

4) Spanglish (2009)

Adam Sandler gives such family goals with Spanglish! Of course, Penelope Cruz is the one who wins our hearts with her de-glam role but then Sandler is this family man, we never expected him to be.

He is every bit cute, gentle and vulnerable, and at some point desirable in a weird way, too.

5) Just Go With It (2011)

Here Sandler’s character Daniel is a plastic surgeon, again a womanizer. He lies to women that he is married and that she batters him, this way he seeks sympathy of women and gets lucky with them too.

His assistant Katherine, played by the gorgeous Jennifer Aniston adds the perfect rom-com feel to the film, and he finally falls in love with her. Sandler makes the playboy look real and dreamy, both at once.

