Happy birthday Hans Zimmer: Why he is one of the finest composers in Hollywood

Hans Zimmer is today one of the finest composers in Hollywood. For me, he comes a very close second to John Williams who I still think is the best. Zimmer I think has been more prolific and consistently successful of the two, while John Williams, being marginally more talented, and having created some truly amazing and memorable tunes, has not been able to match up to Hans Zimmer’s consistency. Hans Zimmer touches the sixth decade of his life today. We wish him a very happy birthday and take a look at some of his best contributions to Hollywood cinema.

10. Sherlock Holmes

Hans Zimmer makes perfect use of percussion instruments in this very experimental soundtrack – and creates wonders. This was a very different take on everybody’s favourite Victorian sleuth and needed a soundtrack to rival it.

9. Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

With a lot of action and humour, Pirates of the Caribbean series’ soundtrack is thrilling and immersive. It sounds suitably piratey and fun. The main theme which we are first introduced with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow is still the mainstay of the series.

8. Man of Steel

The most powerful superhero’s big-screen reboot for the modern generation was epic thanks to the brilliant track called “Flight” which encompasses Superman feeling unsure of himself to fully realising his powers. The scene is powerful, and the music has to play a huge role in it.

7. Batman Begins

The Caped Crusader got a dark-toned film series thanks to Christopher Nolan and the heavy, bassy orchestral sounds of Hans Zimmer made both the brooding and action sequences come alive.

6. Gladiator

Hans Zimmer was true to his form in this film set in ancient Rome. This is also one soundtrack composed by Zimmer that had a huge impact on future soundtracks especially for ancient and medieval war movies.

5. The Lion King

First animated film scored by Hans Zimmer, The Lion King was more known for iconic songs like Hakuna Matata. But Hans Zimmer managed to distinguish himself even though he composed only four tracks and even went on to win an Oscar!

4. The Dark Knight Rises

The conclusion to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises’ soundtrack built up from the first and second iterations and added some goosebump-inducing tracks like “Why Do We Fall” to improve upon an already fantastic soundtrack.

3. The Dark Knight

Considered by many as the best superhero film ever made, The Dark Knight combined Batman Begins’ bass-heavy orchestral arrangements with piano, violins and guitars and constructed a solid soundtrack which perfectly complemented individual character tunes especially Heath Ledger’s Joker’s.

2. Interstellar

The sounds in Interstellar were often louder than dialogue. But that was the point. The film was not too heavy on dialogue anyway and it was more about visual narrative and the sound accompanying it. The music of Interstellar is enough to transport the viewer to the world of stars and galaxies. It’s louder and sometimes too loud but you never really complain.

1. Inception and Dunkirk (tied)

Inception is a very pensive film and it has the music to match. The track that comes towards the end of the film “Time” is probably the most iconic Hans Zimmer track yet and it is hard to imagine if anybody could have scored that scene better.

Dunkirk, latest collaboration between Christopher Nolan and Hans Zimmer, was even less conversational than Interstellar. It was like a glimpse into the events unfolding during the World War II and that is why it was important the score was just right. And Hans Zimmer delivered yet again.

