Hans Zimmer returns to superhero movies; to score X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Two years after retiring from giving music to superhero movies, Hanz Zimmer is all set to emerge as The Dark Knight and make his return to the genre. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the acclaimed music director will score director Simon Kinberg’s upcoming movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix later this year.

Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver in the X Men universe, revealed the news in an interview and said, “The set] was actually very tame. Simon directed this one, and came in very prepared, very professional. It was a different energy on set and everything got done like clockwork. It was very seamless. Everybody was a little bit more level-headed, so it was a very pleasurable, light experience. I think the film is gonna be incredible. Hans Zimmer’s scoring it—I don’t know if I was supposed to say that or not. Simon has surrounded himself with incredible people, and Simon knows this world better than anybody, so it was just cool to see him—he’s so happy and in his element in that world, and also being able to direct and guide everybody in this way. I was very happy for him and I think it’s gonna be great.””

Zimmer announced in 2016 he’s retiring from the superhero scene after scoring Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with Junkie XL. At that time, he said, “I did Batman Begins with Chris [Nolan] 12 years ago, so The Dark Knight Trilogy might be three movies to you, to me it was 11 years of my life.

Along with Batman v Superman and The Dark Knight trilogy, Zimmer also scored Man of Steel and The Amazing Spider-man 2. Zimmer steps into the shoes of John Ottman, who composed the score for both 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and its predecessor, X-Men: Days of Future Past and is working on the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Zimmer recently received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score for his work on Dunkirk.

