Hacksaw Ridge actor Andrew Garfield: I am not gay man

Andrew Garfield said he is not homosexual but if he has an “awakening” later in life about his sexual orientation, the actor will be prepared to explore it. The 33-year-old actor will essay Prior Walter, a character who struggles between his Jewish faith and homosexuality in Tony Kushner’s play Angels in America.

“As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful, as well.

“I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role? It was about doing honour, doing justice,” Garfield told OUT.com during a panel discussion.

The Hacksaw Ridge actor revealed he had prepared for his role by watching episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race. “Every Sunday, I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. I mean every single series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act — that’s all,” he said. The 1993 play is based on AIDS crisis and other LGBT issues.

Andrew Garfield is popular for playing the Marvel super hero, Spider Man, in the previous franchise of the film. This year he will be seen in Breath. The film is expected to release in the month of October.

