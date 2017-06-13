Gwyneth Paltrow forms Dream Girl Band with Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and Tory Burch, see photo

Gwyneth Paltrow along with other celebs at the In Goop Health event. Gwyneth Paltrow along with other celebs at the In Goop Health event.

Gwyneth Paltrow has came up with a dream girl band consisting of actress Cameron Diaz and designers Nicole Richie and Tory Burch. Paltrow promoted girl power over the weekend at her In Goop Health event with a handful of celebrity friends. The 44-year-old actress shared a backstage photo of herself with Diaz, Richie and Burch, with lavalier mics before their group talk, reports etonline.com. “Dream girl band Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Tory Burch,” Paltrow captioned the selfie. The ladies spoke about health and fitness during the talk.

Cameron Diaz shared another picture from the event on her The Body Book Instagram account writing, “@goop: What 5 food items would you bring to a desert island, with the possibility you’ll have to live on it forever? . . . @camerondiaz: An avocado tree, an olive tree, a lemon tree, a hen, and a rooster. I would make salt from the ocean I’m presumably surrounded by. . . . What 5 food items would YOU take? We’ll be seeing these lovely ladies today at #InGoopHealth. Give us a shout if you’ll be there, we’d love to meet up.”

Gwyneth Paltrow also shared her experience of getting into healthy living which happened when her father was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1997.

In another picture, she wrote, “True self-forgiveness is the basis of all healing. As a recovering perfectionist, I had to start with myself.” ~ @gwynethpaltrow @goop #ingoophealth . . . @gwynethpaltrow became interested in wellness in 1997 when her father was diagnosed with lung cancer. She made him zucchini bread that was “everything free”… His response? “It was like biting into the New York Times.” @gwynethpaltrow’s wellness experience and process has come along way since then.”

