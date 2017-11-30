Gwendoline Christie on playing first major ‘Star Wars’ female villain

Gwendoline Christie plays Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Gwendoline Christie plays Captain Phasma in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Actress Gwendoline Christie who plays Brienne of Tarth on the HBO show Game Of Thrones says playing Captain Phasma, the villainous commander of the First Order’s stormtroopers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, was very exciting.

“The whole new ‘Star Wars’ world that came to us in ‘The Force Awakens’ (2015) felt exciting to me. I wondered what they would do with it, like everyone else. I wondered what kind of format it would take,” Christie said in a statement. “And I was genuinely surprised and happy that it felt like it was more reflective of our modern world. It felt like this was a world where diversity was shown, and it was the first major ‘Star Wars’ female villain.”

Having the opportunity to play that part was “very exciting” for her. “I didn’t think I’d get to do that at all. That was incredible. But, more than that, it was the fact that this was the representation of a woman who wasn’t sexualised. The focus was on her deeds, her character, rather than how she looked. Literally, how she worked,” she said.

“There was a lot of talk about whether or not we’ll get to see who Captain Phasma is. But I thought it was a really interesting experiment to have this woman who is incredibly mysterious, who we didn’t see a lot of, but who was very impactful. We could only get a sense of who she was through her actions,” she added.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, written and directed by Rian Johnson, will release on December 15.

