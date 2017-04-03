Want my stories to appeal to everyone: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha, who intends to tell stories on a big scale for TV”, says her partnership with FremantleMedia is an opportunity to reach a global audience. Gurinder Chadha, who intends to tell stories on a big scale for TV”, says her partnership with FremantleMedia is an opportunity to reach a global audience.

British filmmaker of Sikh origin Gurinder Chadha, best known for movies like Bend It Like Beckham and Viceroys House, says she wants to make films with universal appeal.

Gurinder Chadha’s television production company Bend It TV will expand its production globally for which it has collaborated with FremantleMedia, reports variety.com.

FremantleMedia will take a 25 per cent stake in Gurinder Chadha’s television production company.

Gurinder Chadha, who intends to tell “stories on a big scale for TV”, says her partnership with FremantleMedia is an opportunity to reach a global audience.

“The fact they have so many companies and partners around the world, benefits me because that’s how I see the world,” Gurinder Chadha said.

“If I tell a story I want it to appeal to all the people who love my work (around the world)… I have reached those people’s hearts and minds with films like Bend It Like Beckham and Bride & Prejudice.

“I have an audience out there, so for me working on this huge scale with this great partnership with Fremantle allows me to access that audience I have, plus a whole new audience through TV,” she added.

Gurinder Chadha will soon be treating us with Viceroy’s House, which will be based on the partition of India. Earlier in another interview she had said that she wants US President Donald Trump to watch her new film, to learn on how the tragic events resonate in today’s world.

Also read: Gurinder Chadha wants Donald Trump learn from her film, Viceroy’s House on the Partition of India

“We are living in a world that is quite divisive, we have politicians talking about building walls and labelling huge groups of people. The film in a way is a timely reminder of what happens when you start to create divisions,” Chadha told PTI, referring to Trump’s plan to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd