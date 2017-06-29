Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House to release as Partition: 1947 in India

The film, which stars Huma, Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and late actor Om Puri, has already released in Britain. The film, which stars Huma, Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and late actor Om Puri, has already released in Britain.

Gurinder Chadha, a British filmmaker of Sikh origin, and actress Huma Qureshi on Thursday launched the poster of their film Viceroy’s House, which will release under the title Partition: 1947 in India in August. The film, which stars Huma Qureshi, Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson and late actor Om Puri, has already released in Britain. Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson are the lead actors and play Lord Louis Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten respectively.

“Here is the India poster for Viceroy’s House, now called Partition: 1947,” Huma tweeted on Thursday alongside the poster of the film. The poster of the film features Tanveer Ghani as Jawaharlal Nehru, Denzil Smith as Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Neeraj Kabi as Mahatma Gandhi. Chadha also shared the poster and wrote: “Just landed in India. So excited to see this! Very cool for a diaspora filmmaker to see how the story of ‘Partition: 1947′ is seen globally.”

The film will release in India on August 18. It is being distributed in the United Kingdom by 20th Century Fox and in India by Reliance Entertainment. Gurinder Chadha is famous for her films which explore the lives of Indians, especially Indian women, in England. She is best known for her films like Bend it Like Beckham. It starred Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley and Anupam Kher.

29 June 2017

She is also known for Bride and Prejudice which was an Indianised adaptation of author Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Bride and Prejudice starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Martin Henderson in lead roles and had a traditional Punjabi setting.

