Partition 1947 director Gurinder Chadha to team up with Priyanka Chopra for a film?

Indian-origin British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha is likely to team up with actress Priyanka Chopra for a movie. “I am in talks with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, for something (referring to a film). I met her mother in Cannes and I told her I have great ideas. She said ‘yes, let’s work it out’,” Gurinder said. Gurinder, however, states she has not discussed the idea of a film with Priyanka yet.

“I will be going to America soon, so I will be meeting her (Priyanka) and will talk about the idea that I have.” On whether the film with the Quantico actress will be an international project, Gurinder says, “She has been producing films and I hope it is international (the one that we do together). I can’t think of doing India-centric film alone as I am half British and Indian.” There have been reports of her making a sequel to Bend It Like Beckham but Gurinder says she is instead contemplating to get the stage version of the 2002 hit movie to India. She further says she is working on a film which is on the lines of Bend It Like Beckham.

“There is a project that I am working on with England’s support. It is about a boy and girl. It has the same feel as Bend It Like Beckham but it is different. It does not have a background of football or sports. It is more about music. I will have the British-Asian perspective in the same way as Bend It Like Beckham,” she says. Gurinder is currently in India to promote the Hindi version of her film Viceroy’s House, titled Partition: 1947. The film will release in India on August 18.

