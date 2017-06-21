Gulshan Grover at the Moscow International Film Fesstival: I feel Russian cinema should be more available

Gulshan Grover is presenting his film Badman at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival. Gulshan Grover is presenting his film Badman at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival.

Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover, whose mockumentary feature film Badman will be the opening film at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival, feels that Russian modern cinema inspires millions across the globe and is now reaching outside Russia because of its content. The Badman of Bollywood, who was all praise for the Russian cinema, however, wishes there were ways through which the Russian cinema could be easily accessible.

“Modern Russian Cinema is something that people take a lot of inspiration from. It is also reaching outside of Russia because of its good content and form. So, I have tremendous respect for it and I am eagerly looking forward to seeing more of Russian cinema,” he said while speaking to media, during the curtain raiser press conference of the 39th Moscow International Film Festival.

“I wish there were more ways of Russian modern cinema being easily available. Like our cinema from Hollywood, from Bollywood in the form of DVD’s or dubbing in various languages and various other things. Like how dubbing is being done in Hindi films. Nowadays, we are showing Bollywood movies in France, dubbed in French, Bollywood films showed in Germany, dubbed in German. Of course, subtitles do help but sometimes when you hear it in your own language people do enjoy and tend to have more interest in it,” he added.

Expressing his joy over his film being selected at the prestigious film festival, the 61-year-old actor said, “Badman is India’s first mockumentary. The audience in Russia will have an opportunity to see some great works of creative brilliance by master Indian filmmakers by way of these iconic Indian movies which will go a long way in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries via Cinema. Indian Panorama shall spread the fragrance of India in the different parts of the world.”

Some of the finest Indian movies such as Baahubali: The Beginning, Badman, A Death in the Gunj, BeyYaar, U Turn, Kothanodi and Baahubali 2 -The conclusion will be screened at the 39th film festival. S. S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2 and Gulshan Grover’s Badman, which has also been invited to be screened at London Indian Film, would be the opening films at the prestigious Moscow Film Festival.

The festival, scheduled to be held from June 22- 29 at Moscow, would see the presence of S.S.Rajamouli and Gulshan Grover, who would represent the Indian Film fraternity amongst a galaxy of film stars from Russia and across the world.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App