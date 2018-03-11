Guillermo del Toro announces scholarship for aspiring Mexican filmmakers

Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water won four Oscars. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water won four Oscars.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, who was in his native city for the week-long Guadalajara International Film Festival, announced a scholarship for aspiring Mexican filmmakers. During the festival, del Toro is imparting a series of free master classes to thousands of fans, reported Variety.

After his first masterclass, the organisers announced the creation of the Jenkins-Del Toro International Film Scholarship, a 60,000 dollar annual award for an aspiring Mexican filmmaker to study abroad at a prestigious film institute.

“If we change a life, if we change a history, we change a generation. The first push is very important,” said del Toro, who will oversee a jury that awards the scholarship at the Guadalajara film fest each year. Del Toro and fellow countrymen Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (Birdman) regularly produce films from up-and-coming Mexican filmmakers.

The director, whose romance-fantasy film The Shape of Water took home four Academy Awards last week (out of a whopping 13 nominations), also announced that his “At Home with Monsters” exhibit will hit museums in Guadalajara and Mexico City next year.

The exhibit features 500 drawings, paintings and concept pieces from del Toro’s works, including life-size sculptures of monster figures. Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero, who worked with del Toro on “Pan’s Labyrinth”, will be curating the collection.

The Shape of Water won the Academy Award in these categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App