After double Oscar win, director Guillermo del Toro announces divorce

Few days after taking home two Oscars at the 90th Academy Awards, director Guillermo del Toro has revealed that he divorced his wife of three decades Lorenza Newton last year. Del Toro told Mexican magazine Reforma, “I separated in February (of 2017) and divorced in September. But few people knew.” Speculation began to swirl about del Toro’s marriage when he walked the Oscars red carpet arm-in-arm with screenwriter Kim Morgan, who penned the director’s upcoming project, Nightmare Alley.

Del Toro, who won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for his film, The Shape of Water, also thanked Morgan in his acceptance speech. In the interview, the director, however, said he is just good friends with Morgan and she was not a factor in his divorce. “She is working with me, we have a nice friendship. In case some news appear, let’s clarify that I separated in February. I started working with her at the end of the summer.” For del Toro, it was his fourth nomination and first Academy Award for best director.

Best Director winner Guillermo del Toro spoke about inclusion and the immigrant experience in his heartfelt Oscar speech. The Shape of Water maker said, “We are living in a country all of our own. Part of it is here, part of it is Europe, part of it is everywhere. Everyone that is dreaming of using fantasy to tell the stories about things that are real in the world today, you can do it…This is the door. Kick it open and come in.”

Del Toro shares daughters Marisa and Mariana with Newton.

