Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to release in 2020, James Gunn confirms

James Gunn, much before Taika Watiti came into the picture with Thor: Ragnarok, proved to the world that the superheroes can laugh at themselves with his Guardians of the Galaxy. He carried the success of the first volume into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, only with a better villain, more laughs, and more fun in general. Now, the auteur has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will arrive and in 2020.

In a reply to a tweet asking “Is there going to be a guardians of the galaxy 3?”, Gunn quoted the tweet and said, “Coming in 2020.” That means the Vol 3 will take place after the events of Avengers 4. Does that mean the Guardians of the Galaxy will survive the battle that they would fight against Thanos alongside Avengers?

Meanwhile, one of the biggest trolls in Hollywood, Chris Pratt, who plays the role of Star-Lord in the film series, already has ideas about the villain of the film. And as one would expect, his idea is crazy. First, he asked his director, “What up wit snakes?” to which James Gunn replied, “Snakes good, friends to humans. But you knew this.”

Pratt, though, went on to be more specific as he thought he had not received an answer. “I noticed you haven’t answered me. Let me be more specific. Can the villain in volume 3 be a guy who has a cardboard box full of snakes, yes or no? If no. Then how bout just a handful of snakes and he says, what up wit snakes? And then throws the snakes at us?”

Snakes good, friends to humans. But you knew this. http://t.co/a2flnQ2xRq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 14, 2018

@jamesgunn I noticed you haven’t answered me. Let me be more specific. Can the villain in volume 3 be a guy who has a cardboard box full of snakes, yes or no? If no. Then how bout just a handful of snakes and he says, what up wit snakes? And then throws the snakes at us? — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 14, 2018

SPOILERS, DUDE. You can’t just go tweeting off pages from the treatment. http://t.co/jUZw5oelTg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 14, 2018

In our personal opinion, even a guy with a cardboard box full of snakes would be a more compelling villain than the CGI monstrosity Ronan the Accuser was.

