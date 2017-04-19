Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Marvel film to have five post credit scenes, confirms director James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: The Marvel film will apparently connect Star Lord and his team with the Avengers. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: The Marvel film will apparently connect Star Lord and his team with the Avengers.

What’s the best way to differentiate between a regular audience and a Marvel fan in a theatre? Look around at the end of a film and those who are still glued to their seats are the ones who know that Marvel’s little sneak-peek into its next outing post the credit roll is the best part about the movie. And with Marvel’s next flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just round the corner, speculations are already high as to what does Marvel Cinematic Universe hold for its massive fan base in this crucial film, which apparently connects Team Star Lord with the Avengers, before they take on Thanos in Infinity War. Now, adding to the excitement is this little, yet major piece of news, that Guardians 2 will have not one, not two, but five post credit scenes!

Also read | Watch Guardians of the Galaxy 2 new trailer: Star Lord’s father Ego makes a grand entry. Wait, there’s more

Marvel has been following a new trend of including two post-credits scenes, where one sets up the future of the plot of the movie, and the second one is included just for fun. But, looks like with Guardians 2, its director James Gunn is taking things one notch higher, hence he has included five post-credits scenes in total. James Gunn himself confirmed it on Twitter, while replying to a tweet from Screen Rant which reported four scenes, after the latest film’s special press screening on Monday. The four Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 scenes that were shown during the show came as mid-credits. Does that mean there’s a fifth one in store specially for Marvel’s global audience?

Marvel’s famous tradition of post credit scenes began with its 2008 film Iron Man, where director Jon Favreau shot an extra shot teasing the audience and revealing Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Marvel made it two scenes with 2012 film The Avengers, where the studio upped its formula and had even a mid-credit scene. Though the second one was just for fun where we saw the Avengers eating shwarma. But, so far, that’s the maximum from the studio. The last one we saw was the Thor: Ragnarok teaser at the end of last year’s Doctor Strange. But, with five post credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, it looks like the audience will have to sit with another tub of popcorn. Marvel surely knows how to keep the excitement soaring.

Also read | Vin Diesel’s son made him choose Groot in Guardians Of The Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, will release on May 5.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd