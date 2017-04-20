Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 gets retro twist with Bappi Lahiri’s Jhoom Jhoom Baba. Watch video

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just got Bollywood touch to it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just got Bollywood touch to it.

Guardians of Galaxy Volume 1 was an insane ride and brought Awesome Mix Volume 1 along with it. As Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill listens to the only cassette he owns on his Walkman, we were reintroduced to Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” and many more. Now that Guardians of Galaxy Volume 2 is about to drop and bringing Awesome Mix Volume 2 along with it, we are all agog for the songs. On Thursday, the film’s official handle shared a video of Bappi Lahiri’s Jhoom Jhoom Baba set to the film’s visual and we were left asking, “Will it? Can they? Really?”

While we knew George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord,” Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky” are part of this album, a Hindi 80s song would be such a huge surprise. Although, there is a caveat, you will get to hear it in the Hindi dubbed version.

Disney India has acquired the rights to this Bappi Lahiri’s popular song to rehash it for a promotional video of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The studio decided to pick the song from 1980’s film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki to be in sync with the film’s spirit.

Check out the song here:



“Guardians of the Galaxy are a super cool set of superheroes who believe in having a ball as they save the galaxy. As music is a dominant aspect of the movie, we thought it would be a great idea to revive a retro hit dance for the Hindi version,” said Amrita Pandey, Vice President-Studios, Disney India.

She added, “After listening to some popular songs from the 1980s, the team unanimously felt ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom baba’ echoes the fun spirit associated with the Guardians. The song is about making the best of the moment and enjoying it, just like these superheroes. We hope the mash-up for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ will be enjoyed by existing and innumerable new fans in India.”

Also read | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Marvel film to have five post credit scenes, confirms director James Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. It also features the voices of actors like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. It is releasing on May 5 in India, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd