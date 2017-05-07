Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 director James Gunn: When I was young I felt utterly alone, at times to the point of suicidal thoughts

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 director James Gunn also thanked fans around the world for their incredible response to his latest outing. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 director James Gunn also thanked fans around the world for their incredible response to his latest outing.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 director James Gunn has revealed that he struggled in his youth to find himself, even considering ending his life.

In a lengthy message on Facebook, the 46-year-old filmmaker said he had an “incredibly difficult time connecting to other people”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“When I was young I felt utterly alone, at times to the point of suicidal thoughts. I never felt like I belonged. And, despite having love around me, I had an impossible time experiencing it, or taking it in.”

“Suddenly I could see past the bland suburbs where I lived into a more magical world, a world more aligned with what I imagined. Sometimes these works were simply escapist fantasies that distracted me from the difficulties of my internal life,” he wrote.

Gunn said he became aware there were others like him out in the world, when he started observing cinema.

“But other times, in the strongest moments – maybe through the words of Alice Cooper or Freddie Mercury, through Cronenberg films, or even in Chewbacca’s growl, I experienced something deeper – the realisation that I wasn’t completely alone.

“They’re a group of heartbroken misfits whose lives have been bereft of tenderness and connection and who have a nearly impossible time trusting themselves or others. But they’re learning, one step at a time. They are me. They are you. We are Groot.”

“The movie is doing incredibly all over the world – up nearly fifty percent over the first film in most territories, and a breakout hit in countries where it didn’t do as well the first time around (hi, Korea!)

“I’m exceptionally proud of how well it’s doing in the countries I’ve visited and where I’ve made many friends the past few years – Thailand, Brazil, Colombia, Russia, the UK.”

Lately, various actors and celebrities of the film fraternity have chosen to openly talk about depression. Brad Pitt, who is separating from his wife Angelina Jolie shared with the GQ magazine that he began psychotherapy following his split from Angelina Jolie, back in September 2016. Since then, he has stopped using alcohol and other ways of burying his feelings and says he has dramatically improved his life. In the interview, he sounds smart and sensitive, serious and self-possessed.

In the Bollywood industry too, we have witnessed stars like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar openly talk about depression.

