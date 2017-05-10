Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Actor Dave Bautista’s transformation to Drax will shock you. Watch video

Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista plays the character of Drax, whose strength and resilience is his special power. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista plays the character of Drax, whose strength and resilience is his special power.

What does it take for former wrestling champ Dave Bautista to turn into Drax the Destroyer? Well, a dedicated group of professionals and a highly creative of make-up artists. Dave, who plays the character of Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy reposted a video on his official Instagram handle which was originally shared by prosthetic make-up artists Brian Sipe.

The fast motion video shows how Dave’s body is painted and then prosthetics are stuck to his torso, completing it with the signature patterns of flesh on his recreated body, which transforms him from his original self to his rock solid character of Drax. His character from Marvel Cinematic Universe stands for toughness and resilience. His flight skills and the ability to project energy blasts from his hands are his special strength.

Most characters of Guardians of The Galaxy, including Gamora, Yondu, Nebula and Mantis have been created using prosthetics, with the minimal use of CGI. With real body paints and special make-up techniques, actors Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff turned into their respective fictional figures, all under the workmanship of Brian Sipe, the one who has also worked in films like X-Men, Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Trek.

Guardians of The Galaxy part one released in 2014. Its sequel, titled Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 opened to full house across the world last weekend. Directed by James Gunn, the film also stars actor Chris Pratt in the lead role of Star Lord/Peter Quill, apart from Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone. The latest in from the Marvel Studios has already collected over $441 million worldwide, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of 2017.

