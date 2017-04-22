Guardians of The Galaxy actor Chris Pratt gets a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Guardians of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt got a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California. Guardians of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt got a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.

Actor Chris Pratt’s fan base is rising by the day. The 37-year-old actor might be awaiting the release of his next big film – Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2, but the actor, who plays Star Lord has more reasons to be happy. The Hollywood star’s success story has now got the stamp of a star, quite literally. Chris has been awarded with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, at a ceremony which took place on Friday.

Chris was accompanied by his wife Anna Faris and their 4-year-old son, Jack, reports aceshowbiz.com. In some photographs, Chris was seen donning a gray suit while Anna appeared graceful in a navy-blue dress. In his speech, Chris thanked people who contributed to his career, including his family.

“I wanna thank my wife. Anna, I love you. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy, my little boy. I love him and I love you. We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water and without it none of these means anything to me,” Chris said.

Anna had taken the podium prior to her husband. “He stood by me and held me and was my anchor. Honey, I want to thank you for being the most incredible person. I love you so much,” she said.

The ceremony was also attended by Chris’ Guardians of the Galaxy co-stars Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker, and director James Gunn.

Chris had also left his fans in India excited when they saw him in a funny video while being interviewed by comedian and host of Indian origin, Kenny Sebastian. What took the viewers by surprise was the way Chris got into an impromptu rap on Butter Chicken, and even learnt some Hindi words from Kenny.

Guardian of The Galaxy Vol. 2 releases on May 5.

