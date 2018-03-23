Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn saw Avengers Infinity War and he thinks it’s incredible

James Gunn clearly loved Avengers: Infinity War James Gunn clearly loved Avengers: Infinity War

While we will have to be patient for more than a month to watch Avengers: Infinity War, James Gunn, best known for directing Guardians of the Galaxy films, has already seen the film and he thinks it is incredible. Those of you who still had qualms about the film can breathe easy now that Gunn has spoken. If you are not familiar with the director, the man is responsible for turning a bunch of little-known characters like Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, and so on from an obscure part of Marvel universe into household names.

Gunn tweeted, “Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being. #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar”. Gunn worked with the Russo brothers in Infinity War as it was the first time Guardians of the Galaxy were with Avengers and other MCU characters. After 10 years of teasing, the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally see Avengers and others squaring off against the galactic tyrant Thanos. Avengers: Infinity War will see most of MCU superheroes fight to prevent Infinity Stones from falling into Thanos’ hands, quite literally since he has an Infinity Gauntlet to keep them.

And it is not just Thanos. The heroes will have to hold off his fearsome Black Order as well. Alternatively called the Children of Thanos, the Black Order is made up of his lieutenants who do his bidding and share his dream of destroying half of the universe, which he rationalises as “balancing the universe.”

Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being. #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2018

I honestly can’t get #AvengersInfinityWar out of my head. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2018

It would have been supremely difficult to juggle such a giant cast and to give all the characters ample screen time without sacrificing the action. If we can trust Gunn (we can), the Russo brothers have done it. Avengers: Infinity War will release on April 27.

