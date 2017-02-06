Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 trailer: First look of villain Ayesha steals attention from Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot. Watch video

Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot gear up to take on main villain Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot gear up to take on main villain Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

If you thought Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 was all about the return of Star Lord aka Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Racoon and well, baby Groot, you are not completely wrong. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set for yet another dose of action and comedy in the sequel to its hit first installment. The makers of the film released its extended new look at the Super Bowl, and we don’t blame the fans if they are going all gaga.

The over a minute long video definitely gives a déjà vu with its familiar central characters from the main group, but we also see more of Yondu, Mantis and Nebula hinting that they are set to add to the high octane adrenaline rushing action. And living up to its signature comic element, the trailer also gives an element of quippy one liners that’ll keep us on the edge of our seats. Also baby Groot is only making it adorbs.

More from the world of Entertainment:

While we kept swooning over the appearance of all the characters, what caught the eye was a little glimpse of Elizabeth Debicki as the main villain Ayesha. The action franchise stars Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. The sequel has added a ton of new talent as well, including Sylvester Stallone, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, the aforementioned Elizabeth Debicki and Kurt Russell. Karen Gillan is returning as Nebula and Michael Rooker is coming back as Yondu.

Watch | Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 trailer

As reported by MovieWeb, the official synopsis of the film reads, “Set to the backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team’s adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favorite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn, who is returning as the director after successfully helming its first part – Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. The movie is set for a summer release on May 5, 2017 in the US.

