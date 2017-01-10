Great time for Indian actors in global cinema: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has made her starry red carpet appearance again and it is at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. Priyanka Chopra has made her starry red carpet appearance again and it is at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Actress Priyanka Chopra believes it is a great time for Indian actors to make a mark globally as the West is opening up to talent from here. Priyanka has created a space for herself in America with the success of her TV show Quantico, which she will follow up with her debut Hollywood role in Baywatch. She has also been acing up the red carpet game with her fashionable outings, the most recent one being at the Golden Globes.

“I think it’s a great time for Indian or south Asian artists to be represented in global pop culture. Things are changing today. I feel earlier, we were under-represented

there. But I think Indian talent has a lot of potential,” Priyanka told PTI during her India visit recently. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Nimrat Kaur and Huma Qureshi too are looking to make a mark internationally. Deepika will make her Hollywood debut with xXx Return of Xander Cage” while Huma is in Gurinder Chadha’s “Viceroy’s House”.

“I hope Deepika, Huma, Sonam when their films or work comes out, they get the kind of appreciation that I have seen, which is so wonderful. I think it’s a great time for us (Indian actors),” she said. The actresses might be willing to do Hollywood projects but mainstream Bollywood actors are not keen to explore such opportunities.

When asked about it, Priyanka said, “I think actors both male and female stars should definitely be represented in global cinema. I don’t think one country is the beginning or end-all of the entertainment. “Global entertainment today is a very important part of what the box office is. Today every country looks at the globe and also entertainment has come to the phone so anyone can see it, anywhere.”