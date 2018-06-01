Golden Trailer Awards 2018: Black Panther emerges winner

Black Panther has been a huge success. Black Panther has been a huge success.

Marvel’s Black Panther was the big winner at the 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards as it bagged the top honour of the night. The awards, which were held at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, honour the achievements in motion picture marketing, including film trailers, posters and television advertisements. The film’s trailer Crown, conceptualised by studio Create, was handed out the Best of Show prize. It featured sneak peeks at Erik Killmonger, Wakanda and the Black Panther himself to a remix of “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”.

Black Panther promos also won awards for Best Action Trailer, Best Action TV Spot, and Best Music TV Spot. Streaming giant Netflix, Fox and Warner Bros won 13 trophies each during the award ceremony. In the TV sphere, Netflix’s Stranger Things: Season 2 and HBO’s Westworld Season 2 won the most awards with each series winning three prizes.

Stranger Things: Season 2 bagged the best fantasy adventure, best music and best sound editing for a television series, while Westworld Season 2 went home with best drama, best original score and best trailer for a television series.

Black Panther has a huge success for the studio Disney. It is still running in theatres and has accumulated more than 1.3 billion dollars. The character first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and even before the film’s release Marvel had announced the film, which found its way to theatres in February this year. The film received glowing reviews and earned 97% at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, ” Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.” The film received praise for the cast that was predominantly black and for the reverent way it treated the African cultures, rituals and traditions.

