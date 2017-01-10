Golden Hour

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Collection. Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Collection.

From pant-suits, bare shoulders and drop-diamond necklaces to yellow gowns and intricately braided hair (perhaps, in tribute to Carrie Fisher’s iconic Princess Leia character) — the red carpet at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards was a cornucopia of colour and style. Here’s our pick of trends from the year’s first major international red carpet event.

STRIKING GOLD

Taking the invite a tad too literally were Hollywood glamour girls Kerry Washington (in Dolce & Gabbana), Sofia Vergara (in Zuhair Murad Couture) and Chrissy Teigen (in Marchesa). Joining the ranks of the golden girls was our very own Priyanka Chopra, who wore a sparkling Ralph Lauren Collection gown with a plunging neck-line and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

PLUNGE POOL

Joining Chopra in taking the plunge were a host of Hollywood beauties who wore gowns with risqué decollates. The night’s Best Actress trophy winner Emma Stone struck a precarious balance between sexy and serene in a deep-neck blush Valentino Haute Couture gown. While Mandy Moore kept it simple yet oomphy in a caped Naeem Khan number, Jessica Biel (in Elie Saab), Kristen Bell (in Jenny Packham) and Felicity Huffman (in Edition by Georges Chakra) also showed some serious skin.

SEQUIN SPLENDOUR

What’s a Hollywood red carpet without its fair share of shiny sequins! Nominee Amy Adams shone in a gunmetal Tom Ford column dress as did Kristen Bell, who wore a square-neckline Jenny Packham gown. Also rocking some metal were Goldie Hawn in Prabal Gurung and Ruth Negga in Louis Vuitton.

BRAID-Y BUNCH

While diamonds are de rigueur, in an interesting hair trend and possibly in homage to the late Carrie Fisher’s iconic character Princess Leia, one spotted many braided hairstyles. From Sarah Jessica Parker’s (pictured) crown braids to Lily Collins delicately braided updo and Jessica Chastain’s braided chignon, fashionistas wore their hair with a slight twist.