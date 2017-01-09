Golden Globes winners list: The Crown wins TV series Drama, Claire Foy for Best Actress in it

Mel Gibson has some serious competition in Golden Globes 2017 Mel Gibson has some serious competition in Golden Globes 2017

Yes! Finally, the list is here of the top players who have climbed the ladder from nominees to emerge as clear winners in the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

People v OJ Simpson took home two awards in important categories while La La Land seems to be on a winning spree at the star-studded Golden Globe awards 2017. While Ryan Gosling won the Best Actor Award, the musical also earned best original score and original song.

Earlier, stars started arriving in gorgeous gowns and tuxes for the show which will set the tone for upcoming award season. Our very own Priyanka Chopra arrived in a golden gown on the red carpet; the Quantico star will be presenting an award at the ceremony.

Jimmy Fallon will begin the ceremony with an ode to La La Land and a lot of Donald Trump jokes. The ceremony is to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California. It’s the first time in nearly a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is hosting the Globes. The show is put up by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But another transition is on the minds of many attendees.

Winners:

# Sarah Paulson wins Best Actress in a Television Movie or Miniseries

# The Crown wins Best Television Series – Drama

# Claire Foy – Best Television Series Actress – Drama – The Crown

# Tom Hiddleston is the Best Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for The Night Manager

# Elle (France) wins the award in Best Foreign Film category

# Zootopia is the Best Animated Feature Film

# Damein Chazelle bags awards for Best Screenplay- Motion Picture

# Ryan Gosling wins the Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy!

# Olivia Colman wins Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie, Series, or Miniseries for Night Manager

# Viola Davis wins Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Fences.

# Billie Bob Thornton wins the Best Actor in TV Series

# La La Land wins first award of the night as Justin Hurwitz takes home Best Original Score.

# Best supporting actor in a mini-series or motion picture made for television goes to Hugh Laurie for The Night Manager.

# The Best Actress in a TV series – comedy or musical goes to Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish

# British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Tom Ford’s stylish thriller Nocturnal Animals.

# Limited series or motion picture made for TV goes to, as expected, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

# Sarah Paulson wins Best Actress in a mini-series or motion picture made for television for The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

# Atlanta is awarded Best TV Comedy and the entire cast is on stage

