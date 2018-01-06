Golden Globes 2018: Why Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri could win Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, John Hawkes and Peter Dinklage. The movie has been nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes this year. It has also earned six Golden Globe nominations–Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director (Martin McDonagh), Best Actress (Drama) for Frances McDormand, Best Supporting Actor (Drama) for Sam Rockwell, Best Screenplay (Martin McDonagh) and for Best Original Score (Carter Burwell).

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, revolves around the story of a mother who takes the law in her own hands while trying to find and punish the culprits who raped and killed her teenage daughter. Mildred Hayes, the grieving mother, is portrayed with painful clarity by the always wonderful Frances McDormand. Frances’ character is emotionally alive in her moments of grief and her attempts at reconciliation with her tragedy.

Frances’ character is brilliantly supported by Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson. Sam plays Officer Dixon and Woody plays Sheriff Bill Willoughby, both are upset over the fact that Frances’ character has decided to question the investigation of her daughter’s death by putting up three billboards, one of which directly accuses Woody’s character of inaction.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri–strange as it may seem–has moments of comic relief as well. Especially when Mildred decides to ‘go after’ everyone remotely related to her daughter’s death and the follow-up investigation.

The movie has been written, produced and directed by Martin McDonagh. Martin has previously directed The Second Death, In Bruges, and Seven Psychopaths.

What can help the movie win the Best Motion Picture (Drama) despite being put up against the likes of Dunkirk and The Post is its originality, a perfect score, and powerful performances.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd