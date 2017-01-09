Golden Globes: Priyanka Chopra twins and twirls with Sofia Vergara, leaves Dwayne Johnson in love. See pics, video

Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra twinned at Golden Globes 2017 and it resulted in an adorbs video of the two. Priyanka’s Baywatch crew — Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson — are loving her appearance. Sofia Vergara and Priyanka Chopra twinned at Golden Globes 2017 and it resulted in an adorbs video of the two. Priyanka’s Baywatch crew — Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson — are loving her appearance.

Priyanka Chopra turned up all gold and gutsy at the Golden Globes 2017 and swept us all off our feet. By us, we mean India and her Baywatch crew, Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. Wait, add Modern Family star Sofia Vergara to the mix too.

After winning hearts with her ABC TV series Quantico, Priyanka is all set for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, and this lady was promoting the same at Golden Globes 2017. But what took our breath away was Priyanka twinning with The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara at the award night.

Both the accomplished ladies who are ruling American television turned up in gold gowns and what do you do when you find you are twinning on international red carpet event? You make an adorbs video. Sofia took to her Instagram account to share a cute video, where we see Priyanka and her having fun. Sofia Vergara shared the same with the caption, “💃💃 with @priyankachopra #goldenglobes”

In reply to this Priyanka tweeted, “Representing @ABCNetwork #Quantico moved to mondays!! @SofiaVergara xoxo”

Watch | Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara’s fun video from the Golden Globes 2017:

Priyanka was dressed in a gold gown from Ralph Lauren while Sofia chose a Zuhair Murad gown.

Priyanka Chopra presented an award at the ceremony to Billy Bob Thornton for his bravura performance in TV series, Goliath. She presented the award along with JD Morgan.

Priyanka shared her look from the award night, with the caption, “The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes!.”

The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/DltGl6eiW9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 9, 2017

In reply to Priyanka’s post, her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson tweeted, “Bad is an understatement. Why I luv her! Stunning tonight.🔥#BeingBaywatch #GoldenGlobes.” Actor Zac Efron also tweeted, “Congrats Priyanka! Teams killin it tonight! You look beautiful!#Baywatch babe”

Check Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron’s tweet:

Congrats Priyanka! Teams killin it tonight! You look beautiful!#Baywatch babe http://t.co/iFpW2qCLeW — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) January 9, 2017

Priyanka, thanked both the actors for their tweets.

