Golden Globes Awards 2017 for best screenplay: Will it go to La La Land or Moonlight?

Lights. Camera. Action. To a non-member of the film fraternity, these words are something that comes out from the mouth of a director when he is making a movie. In reality, it is much more than that. Did you know that an expression of a face tends to change if light comes from another direction? dir=”ltr”>

The screenplay is one of the most vital structures and should be a filmmaker’s point of focus while constructing a film. Six films have managed to find their way in gaining nominations for Golden Globes in this category. Who do you think will win this race?

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

La La Land has been one such film where the frames told the story more than the characters themselves. This was Damien Chazelle’s second musical project and starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Nocturnal Animals is an American psychological thriller film written, co-produced and directed by Tom Ford. It is based on the novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright. The film stars Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Andrea Riseborough and Michael Sheen.

“This stylish psychodrama is a skillful synthesis of the mood of Hitchcock, the skewed reality of Lynch and Kubrick’s obsessive attention to detail,” The Guardian wrote in its review

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Barry Jenkins’s Moonlight tells the story of a young man who grows up in the vicious neighborhood of Miami, keen to find out his identity in this crowded world.

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

After suffering a catastrophic loss, Lee (Casey Affleck) deals with life the best he can. Being made legal guardian of his nephew (Lucas Hedges) shakes his carefully built bubble of self-protection.

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Hell or High Water deals with the thought that when one is at the core of something, it is the idea that one have to fight hard to get back what they want. In the wake of the real estate disaster, two brothers (Ben Foster and Chris Pine) come up with a radical solution to save the family.

