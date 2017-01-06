Golden Globes Awards 2017 for Best Film: Which movies will win?

A variety of films from different genres have managed to receive nominations for Golden Globes A variety of films from different genres have managed to receive nominations for Golden Globes

A film often remains incomplete if it isn’t added with a little bit of drama, love, twist and comedy. While some prefer serious blood-spilling action, others choose to watch something a little more non-violent. A variety of films from different genres have managed to receive nominations for Golden Globes. Check out the list here.

Best motion picture – Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hacksaw Ridge is an extraordinary tale of a Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), who works as a paramedic and loathes the idea of violence that a gun brings along with itself. During World War II, he saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he single-handedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, braved fire while tending to soldiers and was wounded by a grenade and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Hell Or High Water



In the western parts of Texas, a divorced father Toby Howard (Chris Pine) and his ex-con brother Tanner (Ben Foster) carry out early morning robberies of two branches of the Texas Midlands Bank. Though the robberies are well-planned, Tanner’s wild nature leads to him taking unnecessary risks, that frustrates his brother.

Lion

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta and after facing lots of hardships, finds a home thousands of kilometres away in Australia. Twenty-five years later, he set out to find his lost family. The film has Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Rooney Mara and it also features Priyanka Bose, Deepti Naval, Nawazuddin Siddique and Tannishtha Chatterjee and it has been shot in Kolkata as well as in Australia. The film is all set to release in India on 24th February 2017.

Manchester By The Sea



Lee Chandler, is a quiet anxious man of Massachusetts, who has a lot on his mind while he manages to get in a bar fight. One morning, he receives the news that that his brother has died from a heart attack and he remains the sole guardian to take care of his nephew. This sudden news falls hard on Lee, who is tortured by memories of the death of his children in a fire he inadvertently caused, his subsequent suicide attempt, and his eventual divorce from his wife Randi. The film stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and Kyle Chandler.

Moonlight



Moonlight is a timeless story of human connection and self-discovery. The film chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighbourhood of US. The frames of the cinema fill for a short time with sound and echoes of deep compassion and universal truths. The film stars Maharshala Ali and Naomie Harris.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

20th Century Women

20th Century Women is a 2016 American comedy-drama film directed and written by Mike Mills. The film tells the story of three women who explore love and freedom in Southern California during the late 1970s. The film received two Golden Globes nominations.

Deadpool



We have seen Ryan Reynolds as a romantic hero in The Proposal and as the DC Comics superhero, Green Lantern. In Marvel he is a jabbering mercenary with a morbid sense of humour is subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers and a quest for revenge. Deadpool has received two Golden Globes nominations.

Florence Foster Jenkins

Florence Foster Jenkins is a New York heiress who dreamed of becoming an opera singer, despite having a terrible singing voice. She also suffers from syphilis and is unaware that it is because of that her husband is having an extramarital affair to fulfill his personal sexual desires. The film has received four Golden Globes nominations.

La La Land

After a long time probably Hollywood witnessed two of its enthralling actors shredding off their stardom, to play a struggling play a jazz pianist and a struggling actress cross paths in Los Angeles. The film received seven Golden Globes nominations and stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Sing Street



Sing Streed tells the tale of a boy growing up in the streets of Dublin during the 1980s escapes his strained family life by starting a band to impress the mysterious girl he likes. The film has recieved only one Golden Globe nomination.

