Golden Globes Awards 2017 for best directors: Will Mel Gibson win this one?

A director is often the unrecognized backbone of a film, who usually takes a backseat as spotlight is enjoyed by the main cast. An actor would probably be lost if there are no directors to guide him. Each director has their own perspective for casting. While some rely on stars others have the power to transform. Watch out for the directors who were nominated for Golden Globes.

Damien Chazelle, La La Land



Damien Chazelle made his directorial debut with Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench. He gained more prominence with Whiplash which won J.K. Simmons an Academy Awards for the best supporting actor. In 2016, he treated the audience to La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and ensured audience will come back humming its melodies.

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals



Tom Ford started off as a creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, later he went on to start his own label Tom Ford in 2006. In 2009 he became a film director when he adapted A Single Man, which was an adaptation of a novel by Christopher Isherwood, starring Colin Firth and Julianne Moore. Last year he directed Nocturnal Animals from the 1993 novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright, starring Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge



Will Mel Gibson stage a comeback with Hacksaw Ridge? The actor-director saw his career plummeting after his racist rant is getting rave reviews for Hackshaw Ridge, a World War II drama starring Andrew Garfield.

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Colin Jenkins made his directorial debut with Medicine for Melancholy. Last year he wrote and directed Moonlight which is based on the 2013 play by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea



Kenneth Lonergan was well known for writing plays. This is Our Youth, The Waverly Gallery and the screenplay of Analyze This were a few of his works that made his name prominent. He wrote and directed You Can Count on Me with Laura Linney and Mark Ruffalo. In 2016, he wrote Manchester by the Sea along with the lead actor Casey Affleck.

