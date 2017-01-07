Golden Globe Awards 2017 for best actress: A slew of strong performances

Watch out for the this year’s Golden Globes nominations for best actress Watch out for the this year’s Golden Globes nominations for best actress

It’s a tough call to make when one has to decide what makes an actress deserving enough to hold one of the most prestigious awards? At Golden Globes 2017, veterans are pitted against newcomers, but who will take home the award on the big day?

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture– drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

The jumping narrative of Arrival uses the non-linear format to reveal the story, adding suspense and philosophy. Amy Adams’ layered performance adds depth to the film.

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Last time Jessica Chastain won at the Golden Globes, she had to kill Osama Bin Laden. This time, she plays a shrewd politician Elizabeth Sloan but her character may or may not stir the patriotic side of American nationalists.

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

French actress Isabelle Huppert plays a woman living alone in this film. She is a a successful businesswoman who gets caught up in a dangerous game when she starts to track down the unknown man who raped her.

Ruth Negga, Loving

Loving tells the tale of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple whose marriage was considered illegal in the state of Virginia back then.The discrimination forces the couple to go abroad. However, the tide of the times rushed, and finally the two got justice.

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Natalie Portman plays American First Lady Jackie Kennedy. The film shows rare and shocking moments in American history from the First Lady’s point of view. Natalie had to work hard on the accent to get into her character.

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Comedy or musical

Annettee Bening, 20th Century Women

20th Century women explores the story of three women in Southern California during the late 70s.

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Rules Don’t Apply tells an unconventional love story of a fledgling actress, her ambitious driver, both of them work for eccentric billionaire, Howard Hughes.

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

In The Edge of Seventeen, Hailee Steinfeld offers a bravura performance of a different kind, exploring and exposing the emotional chaos of a very smart, very bright teenager in the punishing universe of high school.

Emma Stone, La La Land

In La La Land, Emma Stone plays Mia, an aspiring actress struggling to leave a mark in the City of Stars.

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Meryl Streep knows well how to dominate the screen with minimal dialogues, as ‘that’s all’. In Florence Foster Jenkins, she plays an heiress who suffers from syphilis. While she decides to be a singer, she is unaware that her husband is cheating on her.

