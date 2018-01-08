Golden Globes 2018: Biggest surprises and snubs

Golden Globes 2018 was full of surprises. Golden Globes 2018 was full of surprises.

75th Golden Globe ceremony will be remembered for years to come. The awards were saturated with the theme of sexual harassment in Hollywood and the ‘blackout’ as most of the attendees wore black in solidarity for the Time’s Up movement launched in the wake of sexual assault allegations that shocked the American film and television industry. Coming back to the awards, this was one of the rare times when Golden Globes, that are notorious as ‘too white,’ managed to shed their reputation a little. So here are all the biggest surprises and snubs that shocked the audiences.

First let us talk about surprises:

Aziz Ansari: This Indian-origin actor won the award for Best TV actor – Musical or Comedy and clearly was surprised himself. He quipped, “I genuinely didn’t think I was going to win because all of the websites said I was going to lose. I’m glad we won this one because it would’ve really sucked to lose two of these in a row; it would’ve been a really sh***y moment for me, but this is nice.”

Gary Oldman: It was about time this man got a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) , but nobody expected him to actually win. Sure, he had given a mind-boggling performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, but he had spoken quite critically of these same awards. Also, he was pitted against Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis and Tom Hanks – all of whom were just as deserving.

Lady Bird: Not many expected any movie to trump Jordan Peele’s Get Out, but Lady Bird proved to be such a movie. The film also got the better of The Disaster Artist, The Greatest Showman and I, Tonya.

Now, let us move on to the sadder part, the snubs:

The Shape of Water: Yes, Guillermo del Toro did win the Best Director for the same film, but considering how it had performed in the awards season uptil now, most analysts expected it to grab the award. But then Golden Globes are not Golden Globes without screwing up with expectations.

Dunkirk: Christopher Nolan’s epic war film got all the critical praise any film can dream of, including its performance at various prestigious film festivals, but Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s choice was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Call Me By Your Name: The romance of the year, Call Me By Your Name, was another film that was expected to dominate Golden Globes, but it did not. The culprit was once again Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

