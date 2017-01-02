Golden Globe nominations 2017 full list: Priyanka Chopra to present, La La Land and Moonlight get top nods

Golden Globe nominations 2017 full list: The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will honour the best in film and American television of 2016 and India will be represented by Priyanka Chopra who is one of the presenters. Golden Globe nominations 2017 full list: The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will honour the best in film and American television of 2016 and India will be represented by Priyanka Chopra who is one of the presenters.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is all set to take place on January 8 (early morning of January 9 for us in India) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This award night will honour the best in film and American television of 2016 and India will be represented by Priyanka Chopra who is one of the presenters. The 34-year-old actress has made a successful international debut with American show Quantico and also stars in the movie adaptation of Baywatch.

The Bajirao Mastani star will announce the winners in movies and TV along with actresses Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana, Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Laura Dern among others. Jimmy Fallon has been tapped to host the awards.

Leading the charge among the nominees is La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. The film has got seven nominations. Following closely at its hells is Moonlight, which earned six nods. Manchester by the Sea has scored five nominations.

The Globes are known for their quirky choices and an informal presentation that is full of in-jokes. It gives a sense of who is in the running and calls open the award season.

Check the Golden Globe nominations 2017 full list here:

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing Trolls

Zootopia

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Rob Lowe, The Grinder

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, People v. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston, Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture made for Television

Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager

John Lithgow – The Crown

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. OJ Simpson

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

