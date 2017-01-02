Golden Globe nominations 2017 full list: Priyanka Chopra to present, La La Land and Moonlight get top nods

The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is all set to take place on January 8 (early morning of January 9 for us in India) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This award night will honour the best in film and American television of 2016 and India will be represented by Priyanka Chopra who is one of the presenters. The 34-year-old actress has made a successful international debut with American show Quantico and also stars in the movie adaptation of Baywatch.
The Bajirao Mastani star will announce the winners in movies and TV along with actresses Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana, Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Laura Dern among others. Jimmy Fallon has been tapped to host the awards.
Leading the charge among the nominees is La La Land, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. The film has got seven nominations. Following closely at its hells is Moonlight, which earned six nods. Manchester by the Sea has scored five nominations.
The Globes are known for their quirky choices and an informal presentation that is full of in-jokes. It gives a sense of who is in the running and calls open the award season.
Check the Golden Globe nominations 2017 full list here:
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing Trolls
Zootopia
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracy Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, People v. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Tom Hiddleston, Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture made for Television
Sterling K. Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
John Lithgow – The Crown
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. OJ Simpson
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Best Director – Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea