Golden Globes 2018: Why The Greatest Showman could win Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

The Greatest Showman was not the best film of Hugh Jackman in 2017. But then, it was pitted against Logan, one of the best superhero movies of all time. The Greatest Showman follows the real story of 19th century’s P. T. Barnum’s and his Barnum & Bailey Circus that created the show business as we know it. With a cast like Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and others apart from Jackman himself, the film had a lot going for it. Lots of expectations and anticipation. Did it succeed? Yes, it did.

The Greatest Showman is a film about which the only complaint I had was it was too short. But it was dazzling, bright, and flamboyant while it lasted. While it would be great to watch to anywhere (small or big screen), it truly shines in the theatre. The Greatest Showman is about circus and show business, so obviously visuals are a big part of it. It is basically a spectacle with a narrative. And if you think this is not a great thing, boy, you are going to be proven so wrong.

Since it is a musical, the songs are very important for this film. And this film has a rousing soundtrack. The songs are amazing and the performances even better. Even Efron, usually such a wooden actor, has given an impressive performance.

Jackman has considerable experience working in musicals, but I dare say this is his best performance in a musical and even his singing seems improved. Which again reminds me of soundtrack – it is superb. Long after you have seen the film, the songs will stay with you. You will find yourself humming them when you least expect.

