Golden Globe awards live updates: Priyanka Chopra to present, La La Land a favourite

Golden Globe awards live updates: As Priyanka Chopra presents an award for the first time, musical La La Land is a clear favourite. The People vs OJ Simpson and The Crown are up for TV honours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 9, 2017 6:57 am
Golden Globes, Golden Globes awards, Golden Globes live updates, priyanka chopra, Golden Globes winners, Golden Globes winners list, Golden Globes winners full list, priyanka chopra presenter Get all Golden Globe awards live updates.

Stars started arriving in gorgeous gowns and tuxes for the show which will set the tone for upcoming award season. Our very own Priyanka Chopra arrived in a golden gown at the red carpet; the Quantico star will be presenting an award at the ceremony. To be emceed by Jimmy Fallon, Golden Globe — also referred to as Globes — is being led by musical La La Land in the film competition. The film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling has got seven nominations. The TV category is led by People v OJ Simpson, The Crown and The Stranger Things are tipped for TV awards.

Natalie Portman, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone are among the favourites for Golden film acting awards while Tom Hiddleston, Claire Foy and Thandie Newton are tipped for TV acting awards. The security at the ceremony was very heavy given the recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe and Friday’s airport shooting in Florida.

Jimmy Fallon will begin the ceremony with an ode to La La Land and a lot of Donald Trump jokes. The ceremony is to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California. It’s the first time in nearly a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is hosting the Globes. The show is put up by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But another transition is on the minds of many attendees.

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land comes in with a leading seven nods and a seemingly lock on the best picture award for a musical or comedy. Its stiffest Academy Awards competition, Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age tale Moonlight and Kenneth Lonergan’s family drama Manchester by the Sea will square off in the Globes’ dramatic categories, along with the heist thriller Hell or High Water, the Dev Patel-led Lion and Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge.

jyotisbawa January 9, 20177:09 am
Sarah Paulson wins Best Actress in a mini-series or motion picture made for television for The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.
jyotisbawa January 9, 20177:06 am

Atlanta is awarded Best TV Comedy and the entire cast is on stage.

jyotisbawa January 9, 20177:04 am

jyotisbawa January 9, 20177:03 am
Tracee on her win: “This is for all the women of colour, and colourful people, whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy, valid and important. But I want you to know that I see you, we see you.”
jyotisbawa January 9, 20177:02 am
The Best Actress in a TV series – comedy or musical goes to Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish.
jyotisbawa January 9, 20177:01 am
The second award goes to Billy Bob Thornton for Goliath. He has won Best Actor in a TV Series award. he dedicates it to Luke Scott, a PA on Goliath who died last year.
jyotisbawa January 9, 20177:00 am
And we begin with a surprise!
British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Tom Ford’s stylish thriller Nocturnal Animals.
