Golden Globe awards live updates: Priyanka Chopra to present, La La Land a favourite

Get all Golden Globe awards live updates. Get all Golden Globe awards live updates.

Stars started arriving in gorgeous gowns and tuxes for the show which will set the tone for upcoming award season. Our very own Priyanka Chopra arrived in a golden gown at the red carpet; the Quantico star will be presenting an award at the ceremony. To be emceed by Jimmy Fallon, Golden Globe — also referred to as Globes — is being led by musical La La Land in the film competition. The film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling has got seven nominations. The TV category is led by People v OJ Simpson, The Crown and The Stranger Things are tipped for TV awards.

Natalie Portman, Casey Affleck and Emma Stone are among the favourites for Golden film acting awards while Tom Hiddleston, Claire Foy and Thandie Newton are tipped for TV acting awards. The security at the ceremony was very heavy given the recent terrorist truck attacks in Europe and Friday’s airport shooting in Florida.

Jimmy Fallon will begin the ceremony with an ode to La La Land and a lot of Donald Trump jokes. The ceremony is to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California. It’s the first time in nearly a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is hosting the Globes. The show is put up by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But another transition is on the minds of many attendees.

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land comes in with a leading seven nods and a seemingly lock on the best picture award for a musical or comedy. Its stiffest Academy Awards competition, Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age tale Moonlight and Kenneth Lonergan’s family drama Manchester by the Sea will square off in the Globes’ dramatic categories, along with the heist thriller Hell or High Water, the Dev Patel-led Lion and Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd