Golden Globe Awards: How and where to watch it live in India, date, live streaming, telecast on TV channels

The 74th Golden Globe Awards are just a week away. The awards ceremony will take place on January 8 and the Indian viewers can watch the main event on the early morning of January 9. While the audience can watch the live awards show on NBC at 8 p.m EST on Sunday (January 8), it will be telecast in India at 7.30 a.m on January 9. Indian viewers can watch the awards ceremony live on Comedy Central, Colors Infinity, Colors Infinity HD and VH1 India channels simultaneously. Viewers can watch the live streaming of awards ceremony on Golden Globes Facebook page and official website that will begin at 8:15am ET.

Golden Globe Awards will honour the best in film and American television for 2016. The winners will be chosen by the members of Hollywood Foreign Press. All nominees are set to gather in Beverly Hills, California to mark the ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra is all set to present at the Golden Globe. The Bollywood actor who also presented at last year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post from the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read, “We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.”

Other presenters include Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

Jimmy Fallon has been roped in to host the awards show live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Meryl Streep, an eight-time Golden Globe winner, will be honoured at the show this year with the Cecil B DeMille Award.

