Golden Globes 2018: Why Get Out could win Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Get Out was one of the scariest films of 2017, and the thing is there was no ghost, not even many atmospheric or special effects that usually scare viewers. It was scary because it struck our psyche. It was scary because it was far too close – uncomfortably close – to reality. An interracial couple in the United States of America may not raise too many eyes today. At least on surface.

America is certainly not the most liberal. Leave aside shooting of black teenagers by American police. Even in the outwardly liberal, affluent white families can be racist and not at all easy with dark skin. Scratch the surface, and beneath you see hatred, prejudice and ugliness. That is why Get Out was such an important movie. It showed the society a mirror.

A white girl brings home a black boyfriend and the parents are happy, and apparently not at all racist. But there is a disquiet in the said black boyfriend. He seems ill at ease. He sees black servants who behave like no normal person would. Like they are robots, always at service to their white masters. There is a get-together. Several white families join the family of the white girl. The black boyfriend begins to see something is wrong. Turns out everything is wrong. And the previously non-racist parents of the girl are actually intensely racist. And even the white girl is not what she seems.

Even if you do not care about the social commentary of the film, Get Out is still one of the most entertaining films of 2017. Jordan Peele brings forth the sense of foreboding and the buildup to the final makes him a master of his game. This film is a great film that entertains you even as you feel sweat on your brow.

