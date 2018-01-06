Golden Globes 2018: Why The Post could win Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Post has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. The Post has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Drama) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Steven Spielberg’s political drama The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, has been nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes this year. And we expected nothing less than the six nominations the movie has received. It has been nominated for Best Motion Picture (Drama), Best Director (Steven Spielberg), Best Actress (Drama) for Meryl Streep, Best Actor (Drama) for Tom Hanks, Best Screenplay (Liz Hannah and Josh Singer) and for Best Original Score (John Williams).

The movie is set in the early 1970s, and details the journey of journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times who published the Pentagon Papers about US involvement in the Vietnam War.

The Post succeeds in bringing to the table the social and political climate of 1971 America to the big screen. The Post, as you would expect, is a great mix of politics and journalism, merging the best and worst qualities of both professions and concocting the tastiest dish that Hollywood could offer which has an admirable depth to it in terms of writing, direction and acting.

Hanks plays executive editor Ben Bradlee and Streep portrays Katharine Graham (the paper’s publisher). They are on the same side, but that doesn’t stop them from getting involved in heated arguments about the paper’s future. They both want to take the paper to great heights, to make history, but they disagree on the route.

The Post’s chances of winning the Globe in the Best Motion Picture (Drama) category are abnormally high. Why? Because Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, and a riveting screenplay on the Pentagon Papers. What is there not to like?

