Golden Globes 2018: Why The Disaster Artist could win Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

The Post has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018. The Post has been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category at the Golden Globe Awards 2018.

Directed by James Franco, The Disaster Artist is based on the making of the 2003 film, The Room, which is known as the best worst movie ever made. James Franco stars in the leading role of Tommy Wiseau, an eccentric, fearless actor who cannot be bound by rules and formats. While others find him extremely difficult to work with, his unafraid attitude is what attracts another struggling actor towards him. Played by Dave Franco, the two struggling actors decide to make a movie for themselves which ends up being a disaster.

The final version of the film premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and is being seen as one of the best films of the year gone by. Based on the book of the same name by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell, this film sticks to the written word for the most part.

The performances in this film are top notch with James Franco leading the pack. His meltdown and his quirky approach to many scenes make it impossible for the audience to look away. Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Ari Graynor and Alison Brie have all aced in their respective parts in the film.

The Disaster Artist is the recreation of the behind the scenes action of the worst film ever made, as per many websites, and that makes it an interesting watch.

The Disaster Artist has been nominated alongside Lady Bird, Get Out, The Greatest Showman and I, Tonya. James Franco has also received a nomination in the category Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd