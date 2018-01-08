Golden Globe Awards 2018: Seth Meyers, Sterling K Brown and others who delivered the best acceptance speeches of the night

Golden Globes 2018 will be remembered for years. Golden Globes 2018 will be remembered for years.

Golden Globes 2018, the night when everyone dressed in black, will be remembered for years. And this will not just be for the people who won but also for the people who spoke fearlessly. The award ceremony was dominated by the theme of sexual harassment and misogyny in Hollywood, brought into light by multiple women and men who have accused big names like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey of rape, sexual harassment and misconduct. There were some expected wins this time, marking a sharp departure from yesteryears and Golden Globe cannot in good conscience be said totally white now. For example, Sterling K Brown became the first black actor to take home a Golden Globe trophy. There were many acceptance speeches, monologues that left an impression on the audiences by virtue of their humour, emotion, and in del Toro’s case, elegance. Here are the top six speeches that we liked the most.

Sterling K Brown, who won the Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series (Drama) in Golden Globes for his performance in NBC’s This is Us, also became the first black actor to win in Golden Globe’s history. In his emotional acceptance speech, he focused on the importance of his role in the show, thanked his fellow cast members and the creator Dan Fogelman. “Throughout the majority of my career, I have benefited from colorblind casting, which means, you know what, hey, let’s through a brother in this role. Right? It’s always really cool. But Dan Fogelman, you wrote a role for a black man. Like, that could only be played by a black man. And so, what I appreciate so much about this thing is that I am being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am. And it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me or dismiss anybody who looks like me,” he said.

Oprah Winfrey was also honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where the men and women executed a kind of ‘Blackout’ to protest against the sexual harassment scandals that have recently been revealed in Hollywood. Oprah also expressed her gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and harassment. She said, “I’m especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories. Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell. And this year we became the story. But it’s not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It’s one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace. So I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue.”

Popular comedian and anchor Seth Meyers, who hosted the award ceremony, could get in only a few words beyond his monologue. But for all that, he made an impact. He began with, “Good evening, ladies and remaining gentleman,” making a wry comment on the large number of men in Hollywood who have been accused of sexual harassment in recent months. “It’s 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t. It’s going to be a good year,” he continued.

He also made cutting comments on the likes of Harvey Weinstein and US President Donald Trump. “Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” Meyers said. “Don’t worry because he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed during the In Memoriam.”

On Trump, he said, “We’re all here at the courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president. The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association.”

Guillermo del Toro, the director of The Shape of Water, won the Golden Globe for Best Director (Motion Capture) his ‘monster’ film The Shape of Water starring Sally Hawkins. The auteur was, like his films, poetic in his acceptance speech. His speech may well be the most moving in the award ceremony. “Since childhood I’ve been faithful to monsters. I’ve been saved and absolved by them because monsters are the patron saints of our blissful imperfections,” he said in his acceptance speech.

When the orchestral music was about to drown his voice, del Toro refused to leave the stage and said, “Lower the music. It’s taken 25 years. Give me a minute. Give me a minute.”

Frances McDormand took home the Golden Globe Award for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and her acceptance speech was just as rousing. “Many of you know I keep my politics private,” the actress said after making a round of thank yous and a promise of tequila on her for the ladies after the show. “It was really great to be in this room tonight and to be a part of a tectonic shift in our industry’s power structure. Trust me. The women in this room tonight are not here for the food. We are here for the work. Thank you.” Her frank words were the perfect way to end an already powerful evening.

Actor Elisabeth Moss won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. Keeping up with the awards’ pro-women theme, Elisabeth reverbrated the same energy in her acceptance speech. Paying a tribute to Margaret Atwood, on whose novel The Handmaid’s Tale is based, she said, “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.”

Thanking Atwood and other women “who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice,” she offers her own version of Atwood’s quote saying, “We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print, and we are writing the story ourselves.” However, Atwood, who practices Scientology, has since been incessantly called out on Twitter for being a hypocrite for preaching for equality as she is a professional scientologist.

