Golden Globe Awards 2018 predictions: Here are the expected winners

Golden Globes are here. The competition in Golden Globes is generally a close one as they are much harder to predict than Oscars. In Oscars, also called Academy Awards, there are particular kind of films (mostly arthouse) that dominate awards every year. But Golden Globes do not have any fixed formula.

This year’s event is the first big Hollywood one after the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood and television industry in the United States. Bigwigs like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Dustin Hoffman have been left disgraced in the wake of it. The attendees at Golden Globes have planned to wear black at the ceremony as part of a silent protest.

Popular comedian and anchor Seth Meyers will host the event and the scandal is certain to figure in the ceremony in some way. Guillermo del Toro’s creature romance The Shape of Water has the most nominations, seven, followed by HBO’s Big Little Lies that has six. Here are all the nominations along with our predictions.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Call Me By Your Name

Prediction: The competition is intense, but we expect The Shape of Water to prevail. Guillermo del Toro finally finds a balance between his trademark visual storytelling and proper plot and characters. The result is the stunningly beautiful The Shape of Water. Admittedly, it is pitted against some of the most acclaimed movies of 2017, and the verdict can go towards any direction.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Prediction: We expect Get Out to come out on top, even though it cannot properly be categorised into “Comedy” as it is much more than that. Jordan Peele, in his directorial debut, made an important film with ample social commentary without losing out on the entertainment factor. This getting-under-the-skin film deserves every honour it gets.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain for Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep for The Post

Michelle Williams for The Greatest Showman

Prediction: All brilliant actresses, but can you really beat Sally Hawkins‘s performance in The Shape of Water? This artist has been vastly underappreciated for a long time, and it is time to acknowledge her as one of the best actors in Hollywood. Meryl Streep was amazing in The Post like she always is, and she already has by far the most wins in Golden Globes, so she is unlikely to mind.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks for The Post

Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington for Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Prediction: Timothée Chalamet is our choice. The actor may be a newbie amid these giants but he might just win the competition. The young man has a scintillating future should he continues his good work. The legend Daniel Day-Lewis might just grab the award for his swan song in Phantom Thread.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench for Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren for The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie for I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird

Emma Stone for Battle of the Sexes

Prediction: Margot Robbie for her performance in I, Tonya. She has appeared out of nowhere to secure her place among the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. First as widely loved performance as Harley Quinn in otherwise excoriated Suicide Squad and now as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, Robbie is on a mission to prove herself.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell for Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort for Baby Driver

James Franco for The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman for The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out

Prediction: James Franco is such a hit and miss that it is easy to forget what a fantastic actor he can be. We saw his marvellous performance in David Simon’s The Deuce and then in The Disaster Artist. Daniel Kaluuya may give him a run for his money, though.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Hong Chau for Downsizing

Allison Janney for I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water

Marie J Blige for Mudbound

Prediction: Allison Janney is our prediction for her performance as Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project

Armie Hammer for Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins for The Shape of Water

Christoper Plummer for All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Prediction: Richard Jenkins should win this for his performance in The Shape of Water.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christoper Nolan for Dunkirk

Ridley Scott for All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg for The Post

Prediction: Christopher Nolan made one of his best works in 2017 summer, perhaps his magnum opus. Steven Spielberg made The Post in record time and still managed the quality he is known for. But The Shape of Water is a marvel unlikely to be eclipsed soon. Guillermo del Toro should take this.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor for The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird

Liz Hannah, Josh Singer for The Post

Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin for Molly’s Game

Prediction: This one is tough, but it is hard to beat Martin McDonagh who should take this one for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

The Boss Baby

Prediction: Coco. Always Coco. Coco may just be the best animated film of the decade, let alone this year. Nobody does animation like Pixar, and Coco is just the latest proof.

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Water (Cambodia)

In The Fade (Germany, France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)

Prediction: First They Killed My Father should be the winner in this category.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread

John Williams for The Post

Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk

Prediction: This should be a close fight between Alexandre Desplat and Jonny Greenwood. We would give a slight edge to Greenwood for his score of Phantom Thread.

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home” from Ferdinand

“Mighty River” from Mudbound

“Remember Me” from Coco

“The Star” from The Star

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman

Prediction: Again, Coco would be hard to overcome. “Remember Me” is a very memorable song and the best song in a sterling soundtrack.

Best Television Series – Drama

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

The Crown

Prediction: This was Game of Thrones’s worst season yet according to us, but it was still pretty good since it is Game of Thrones. Then there are Stranger Things and The Crown, both deserving. But The Handmaid’s Tale should take this one.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Prediction: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is our choice. The wit, the charm of a fictional female comedian in 1950s made this Amazon show one of the biggest surprises of last year.

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Prediction: HBO’s Big Little Lies is the limited series of the year, even though with the announcement of a second season, it does not satisfy the definition anymore. It was brilliant, it was incisive, it was brilliantly acted and directed.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange for Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon for Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies

Jessica Biel for The Sinner

Prediction: Nicole Kidman was superb in Big Little Lies and she is our pick.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert de Niro for The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law for The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan for Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor for Fargo

Geoffrey Rush for Genius

Prediction: Ewan McGregor nailed both roles in Fargo, Jude Law was just perfect in The Young Pope, but Kyle MacLachlan, who has won one Golden Globe for the same role before in 1991, should take this one for Twin Peaks.

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe for Outlander

Claire Foy for The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Deuce

Katherine Langford for 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale

Prediction: Elizabeth Moss delivered once in a lifetime performance for The Handmaid’s Tale and should take the award.

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Jason Batman for Ozark

Sterling K Brown for This is Us

Freddie Highmore for The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber for Ray Donovan

Prediction: It is a tie between Bob Odenkirk and Sterling K Brown. Both are superb, and it is almost impossible for us to choose between them.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon for Better Things

Alison Brie for GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Issa Rae for Insecure

Frankie Shaw for SMILF

Prediction: This one is easy. Rachel Brosnahan for the win.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari for Master of None

Kevin Bacon for I Love Dick

William H Macy for Shameless

Eric McCormack for Will & Grace

Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

Prediction: Eric McCormack should win this.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern for Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd for The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz for This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer for The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley for Big Little Lies

Prediction: Laura Dern is the likeliest candidate for this award.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour for Stranger Things

Alfred Molina for Feud: Bette And Joan

Christian Slater for Mr Robot

Alexander Skarsgård for Big Little Lies

David Thewlis for Fargo

Prediction: This should go to either David Harbour or David Thewlis.

Let us know what you thinks baout this list of predicted winners in teh comments below.

