Golden Globe Awards 2018 predictions: Here are the expected winners

Golden Globes are here. The competition in Golden Globes is generally a close one as they are much harder to predict than Oscars. In Oscars, also called Academy Awards, there are particular kind of films (mostly arthouse) that dominate awards every year. But Golden Globes do not have any fixed formula.
This year’s event is the first big Hollywood one after the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood and television industry in the United States. Bigwigs like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Dustin Hoffman have been left disgraced in the wake of it. The attendees at Golden Globes have planned to wear black at the ceremony as part of a silent protest.
Popular comedian and anchor Seth Meyers will host the event and the scandal is certain to figure in the ceremony in some way. Guillermo del Toro’s creature romance The Shape of Water has the most nominations, seven, followed by HBO’s Big Little Lies that has six. Here are all the nominations along with our predictions.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Call Me By Your Name
Prediction: The competition is intense, but we expect The Shape of Water to prevail. Guillermo del Toro finally finds a balance between his trademark visual storytelling and proper plot and characters. The result is the stunningly beautiful The Shape of Water. Admittedly, it is pitted against some of the most acclaimed movies of 2017, and the verdict can go towards any direction.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Prediction: We expect Get Out to come out on top, even though it cannot properly be categorised into “Comedy” as it is much more than that. Jordan Peele, in his directorial debut, made an important film with ample social commentary without losing out on the entertainment factor. This getting-under-the-skin film deserves every honour it gets.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain for Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep for The Post
Michelle Williams for The Greatest Showman
Prediction: All brilliant actresses, but can you really beat Sally Hawkins‘s performance in The Shape of Water? This artist has been vastly underappreciated for a long time, and it is time to acknowledge her as one of the best actors in Hollywood. Meryl Streep was amazing in The Post like she always is, and she already has by far the most wins in Golden Globes, so she is unlikely to mind.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothée Chalamet for Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks for The Post
Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington for Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Prediction: Timothée Chalamet is our choice. The actor may be a newbie amid these giants but he might just win the competition. The young man has a scintillating future should he continues his good work. The legend Daniel Day-Lewis might just grab the award for his swan song in Phantom Thread.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench for Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren for The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie for I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird
Emma Stone for Battle of the Sexes
Prediction: Margot Robbie for her performance in I, Tonya. She has appeared out of nowhere to secure her place among the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. First as widely loved performance as Harley Quinn in otherwise excoriated Suicide Squad and now as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, Robbie is on a mission to prove herself.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell for Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort for Baby Driver
James Franco for The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman for The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out
Prediction: James Franco is such a hit and miss that it is easy to forget what a fantastic actor he can be. We saw his marvellous performance in David Simon’s The Deuce and then in The Disaster Artist. Daniel Kaluuya may give him a run for his money, though.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Hong Chau for Downsizing
Allison Janney for I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water
Marie J Blige for Mudbound
Prediction: Allison Janney is our prediction for her performance as Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe for The Florida Project
Armie Hammer for Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins for The Shape of Water
Christoper Plummer for All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Prediction: Richard Jenkins should win this for his performance in The Shape of Water.
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro for The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christoper Nolan for Dunkirk
Ridley Scott for All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg for The Post
Prediction: Christopher Nolan made one of his best works in 2017 summer, perhaps his magnum opus. Steven Spielberg made The Post in record time and still managed the quality he is known for. But The Shape of Water is a marvel unlikely to be eclipsed soon. Guillermo del Toro should take this.
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor for The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird
Liz Hannah, Josh Singer for The Post
Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin for Molly’s Game
Prediction: This one is tough, but it is hard to beat Martin McDonagh who should take this one for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
Prediction: Coco. Always Coco. Coco may just be the best animated film of the decade, let alone this year. Nobody does animation like Pixar, and Coco is just the latest proof.
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Water (Cambodia)
In The Fade (Germany, France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden, Germany, France)
Prediction: First They Killed My Father should be the winner in this category.
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood for Phantom Thread
John Williams for The Post
Hans Zimmer for Dunkirk
Prediction: This should be a close fight between Alexandre Desplat and Jonny Greenwood. We would give a slight edge to Greenwood for his score of Phantom Thread.
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Home” from Ferdinand
“Mighty River” from Mudbound
“Remember Me” from Coco
“The Star” from The Star
“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman
Prediction: Again, Coco would be hard to overcome. “Remember Me” is a very memorable song and the best song in a sterling soundtrack.
Best Television Series – Drama
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
The Crown
Prediction: This was Game of Thrones’s worst season yet according to us, but it was still pretty good since it is Game of Thrones. Then there are Stranger Things and The Crown, both deserving. But The Handmaid’s Tale should take this one.
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Prediction: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is our choice. The wit, the charm of a fictional female comedian in 1950s made this Amazon show one of the biggest surprises of last year.
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette And Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Prediction: HBO’s Big Little Lies is the limited series of the year, even though with the announcement of a second season, it does not satisfy the definition anymore. It was brilliant, it was incisive, it was brilliantly acted and directed.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange for Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon for Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies
Jessica Biel for The Sinner
Prediction: Nicole Kidman was superb in Big Little Lies and she is our pick.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert de Niro for The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law for The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan for Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor for Fargo
Geoffrey Rush for Genius
Prediction: Ewan McGregor nailed both roles in Fargo, Jude Law was just perfect in The Young Pope, but Kyle MacLachlan, who has won one Golden Globe for the same role before in 1991, should take this one for Twin Peaks.
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe for Outlander
Claire Foy for The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Deuce
Katherine Langford for 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale
Prediction: Elizabeth Moss delivered once in a lifetime performance for The Handmaid’s Tale and should take the award.
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jason Batman for Ozark
Sterling K Brown for This is Us
Freddie Highmore for The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber for Ray Donovan
Prediction: It is a tie between Bob Odenkirk and Sterling K Brown. Both are superb, and it is almost impossible for us to choose between them.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Pamela Adlon for Better Things
Alison Brie for GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Issa Rae for Insecure
Frankie Shaw for SMILF
Prediction: This one is easy. Rachel Brosnahan for the win.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari for Master of None
Kevin Bacon for I Love Dick
William H Macy for Shameless
Eric McCormack for Will & Grace
Anthony Anderson for Black-ish
Prediction: Eric McCormack should win this.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern for Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd for The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz for This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer for The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley for Big Little Lies
Prediction: Laura Dern is the likeliest candidate for this award.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour for Stranger Things
Alfred Molina for Feud: Bette And Joan
Christian Slater for Mr Robot
Alexander Skarsgård for Big Little Lies
David Thewlis for Fargo
Prediction: This should go to either David Harbour or David Thewlis.
Let us know what you thinks baout this list of predicted winners in teh comments below.
