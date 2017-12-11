Golden Globe Awards 2018 nominations: Where to watch it and all the expected nominees

It is that time of the year again! Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards are all set to be unveiled on Monday, December 11 by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California. Lucky for us, the nominations will be shown LIVE on the goldenglobes.com website and their official Facebook handle.
The Golden Globes recognise excellence in the TV and film industry and are presented and chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which comprises of approximately 90 largely unknown international journalists, and hence, their accolades are definitely not representative of the entire industry. But the Globes are definitely instrumental in positioning projects in the minds of the Academy Awards’ voters.
As for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, it will air LIVE on January 7, 2018 from Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.
Here is the full nominations list:
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
