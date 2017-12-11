Golden Globe Awards 2018 nominations: Where to watch it and all the expected nominees

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, December 11. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Nominations for the 75th Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, December 11. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

It is that time of the year again! Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards are all set to be unveiled on Monday, December 11 by Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone in the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California. Lucky for us, the nominations will be shown LIVE on the goldenglobes.com website and their official Facebook handle.

The Golden Globes recognise excellence in the TV and film industry and are presented and chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which comprises of approximately 90 largely unknown international journalists, and hence, their accolades are definitely not representative of the entire industry. But the Globes are definitely instrumental in positioning projects in the minds of the Academy Awards’ voters.

As for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, it will air LIVE on January 7, 2018 from Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.

On Monday morning at 8:15 AM ET/5:15 AM PT @sharonstone, Garrett Hedlund, @iamkristenbell, and @AlfreWoodard will present the nominations for the 75th #GoldenGlobes LIVE on our Facebook page and http://t.co/2UsWC42EOM. #globes75 http://t.co/0VlXMw1mLy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2017

Here is the full nominations list:

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick

William H. Macy – Shameless

Eric McCormack – Will & Grace

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

Coco

Loving Vincent

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

