2018 Golden Globe Awards: LIVE UPDATES

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This year, the event will be hosted by talk show host Seth Meyers. Following the sexual harassment scandal involving many bigwigs of Hollywood, this is the first mega event that will see many Hollywood celebrities under roof. To showcase their dissent, men and women have decided to wear black as a way of silent protest.

At the Golden Globes this year, Oprah Winfrey will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award for her “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”.

For the movies, The Shape of Water has been nominated in seven categories this year, which makes it the most nominated film of the season followed by The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, both of which have been nominated in six categories.

For television, Big Little Lies has been nominated in six categories followed by Feud: Bette and Joan with four nominations.

Follow this blog to stay updated about the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards:

7:18 am: The Handmaid’s Tale wins the award for Best Television Series – Drama.

7: 16 am: Sterling K Brown wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama for his role in This is Us.

7: 14 am: Elisabeth Moss wins the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale

7:10 am: Rachel Brosnahan wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

7:06 am: Sam Rockwell wins the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Golden Globe Award for his role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

7:05 am: Nicole Kidman takes home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Golden Globe Award for her role in the HBO series Big Little Lies. In her speech, Kidman urged others to keep the conversation about abuse and the treatment of women alive.

7 am: Seth Meyers opens the 2018 Golden Globe Awards with jokes about the sexual misconduct scandal. Opening his monologue by saying, “Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen!”, Seth Meyers remarks it’s the first time in three months that it won’t be terrifying for male actors to have their names read out loud. He also didn’t miss a chance to take potshots at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and US President Donald Trump.

6:40 am: Popular comedian and anchor Seth Meyers will host 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

6:30 am: 2018 Golden Globe Awards is the first big Hollywood event after the sexual harassment scandal which rocked Hollywood and television industry in the United States.

6:25 am: Ashley Judd, who was among the first actresses to break the silence about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, and Salma Hayek, who wrote an op-ed about her experience with Weinstein, attended the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards together.

6:17 am: “We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line,” Meryl Streep told reporters.

6:15 am: Some actresses took to the red carpet with their activist friends. Notable among them was Michelle Williams who walked the red carpet with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke. Meryl Streep was joined by domestic workers advocate Ai-jen Poo. Laura Dern and farmworker advocate Monica Ramirez were also spotted together.

6 am: Many actresses, actors and activists chose to wear black in a statement against Hollywood’s prevailing sexual harassment and gender inequality problem.

